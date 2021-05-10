Best Note-Keeping Applications For Android Smartphones

The Android OS comes with its own set of tools that simplify your professional as well as personal lives. Also, the availability and support for numerous third-party apps are what every user needs.

Taking notes is one of such functions which smartphones are capable of. There are note-keeping apps designed for the users that turn the smartphones into a personal diary.

Google Keep is one such application. But, that's not the only option you get if you are using an Android device. You get a plethora of notes keeping application on the Google PlayStore that can turn your smartphone into your digital diary.

Some of these apps are free, while for others you will have to make in-app purchases to use all the premium features. So which all are the best apps for notes on Android? Take a look:

Microsoft One Note

The Microsoft OneNote is one of the best free apps for notes available at the Google Play Store. This digital notepad weighs around 63MB and allows you to organize your notes and sync the data across your other devices.

This app allows you to write notes, draw, and add clips from the web for reference. You can also add images to a note, create a sticky note, and also search for a note quickly. The One Note comes as a part of Microsoft's Office apps and you will need a Microsoft ID to use it. Also, it is supported on Android OS v5.0 or above.

Material Notes: Colorful Notes

The Material Note application is a popular lightweight note-keeping application that will let you create colorful notes, set reminders, and check off the completed task list. Additionally, you can also set a 4-digit pin on a note for privacy.

While this application is free, in-app purchases ranging from Rs. 64.36- Rs. 613.03 per month are available for the premium features. This Material Note application weighs around 3.06MB in size and is shining with 4.5 stars at Google Play Store.

FiiNote, Note Everything

The FiiNote application comes with features like a hybrid model for handwriting and keyboard, support for text, paint, and voice, etc. It also offers some premium features such as DIY templates, infinite canvas, and real pen style.

You can install this application for free from PlayStore. However, to use the premium features you will need to make in-app purchases that range from Rs. 340 to Rs. 11,700 per month. As for the ratings, this app is rated 4.5 and it weighs just 3.2MB.

Simplenote

This is another popular app for note keeping which you can download from Google Play Store. This application is quite small in size compared to the Microsoft Office Note but has a similar star rating.

The Simplenote application weighs just 4.3MB and is rated 4.3 stars on Play Store. This application is also a free version and allows you to create and organize notes which are stored on the cloud. You get easy access from other devices as well.

Google Keep

This is one of the most efficient Android apps for notes. The reason we have listed it at number five because you don't have to download this application separately from PlayStore.

It comes pre-installed as a part of Google tools on most smartphones. Just open the app and get started with creating notes. This app also allows you to add images and audio to a note and also scan a document.