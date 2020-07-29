BIS-Care App: An Overview, How To Use And More Features oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

The Indian government has announced the launch of a new app called BIS-Care for users to check the hallmark and ISI quality of any product. The Consumer Affairs Minister Ram Vilas Paswan introduced this app. As BIS is the national standard-setting body in the country, it lets users check the quality of their products.

As of now, there are 20,866 standards set for 358 products in the country. The ISI mark is standard compliance set for industrial products in the country since 1955. And, Hallmark is a quality certification standard set for gold jewelry.

BIS-Care App: An Overview

The new BIS-Care app lets users stay aware of the authenticity of their products and file complaints if the same is not authentic. The app supports both English and Hindi languages to make it easy to use. This app lets users access the Complaint Management System and carry out the same tasks as the BIS website. A consumer engagement portal will also be launched soon for the online registration of consumer groups and the submission of approvals among others.

BIS-Care App: How To Use

Currently, the BIS-Care app is available only for android users and there is no clarity on its availability for iOS devices. As of now, this app is available on Google Play Store and has reached over 10,000 downloads.

It is simple to use the BIS-Care app. It needs a simple onetime registration process. You just have to download the BIS-Care app and enter your credentials such as name, mobile number and email ID. Also, you can verify the number to authenticate your account via an OTP.

Once the registration process is over, then you can start verifying the quality of the products and file complaints related to issues such as misuse of ISI Mark, Registration Mark, misleading ads, and other BIS-related issues.

