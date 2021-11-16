Convert PDF To Doc File: Free Apps For Mobile, PC To Convert PDF To Doc File

There's an app for everything today. You can easily convert any PDF file to a Doc file right on your smartphone. You can also access free online tools on your laptop or PC to convert PDF to Doc files. We have listed some free apps to convert your files on both mobile and PC.

Convert PDF To Doc File With Microsoft Word

Microsoft Office comes with a wide range of apps, including the widely used Microsoft Word. You can use Microsoft Word on both your mobile and PC to convert PDF to Doc files. Here are the steps for the same:

Step 1: Open a new Microsoft Word file

Step 2: Select File > Open > and find the PDF document you wish to convert

Step 3: When you select the PDF file, you'll get a pop-up message stating the file will be converted to a Doc file.



Step 4: Once done, you'll automatically get a converted PDF to Doc file. You can save this file at your desired location

Convert PDF To Doc File With Google Docs

Apart from Microsoft Word, you can try Google Docs to convert a PDF into Doc file. Again, Google Docs is available as a mobile app and can also be accessed from your Chrome browser. Here are the steps to convert PDF to Doc file with Google Docs:

Step 1: Open Google Docs on your device with your Google account

Step 2: Select the ‘File' icon on the bottom-right corner > Upload your PDF file

Step 3: Next, find the triangle tab at the top-center section > now choose Google docs to open the file in the dropdown list. The PDF file will open here and you might have to check for spacing and other edits

Step 4: Next, select the ‘File' option > download > Doc file format. This will automatically convert PDF to Doc file. However, there could be spacing issues in this method, hence, it's best to check the PDF thoroughly once

Convert PDF To Doc File With Smallpdf

The aforementioned steps are apps that can be downloaded on your mobile phone. In case you don't want to access the app, you can directly convert PDF to Doc file online. There are several free tools to tap into, including the widely popular Smallpdf tool. Here's how to use it:

Step 1: Open the browser on your device > search for Smallpdf

Step 2: Select Choose Files option to open the PDF document. You can also drag and drop the file

Step 3: Once done, you'll find the option ‘convert to word', select that. If you have a paid subscription, you can also convert the file into an editable Doc file

Step 4: The PDF will be converted into a Doc file and you can save it in your choice of location

Convert PDF To Doc File With Adobe Tools

Adobe is another popular platform for its wide range of tools for editing, content creation, and so on. Adobe also provides a tool to convert PDF to Doc file seamlessly. Here are the steps to convert PDF to Doc file using Adobe:

Step 1: Open the Adobe PDF to word file convertor or you can click on this link

Step 2: Click on Select File and choose the PDF file of your choice

Step 3: Adobe will automatically convert the PDF to Doc file

Step 4: You can download the file or you can provide your email ID to get the converted file to your email.