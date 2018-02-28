How to delete all Spam emails in your Gmail

Spam emails is a type of electronic spam. Spam emails are unrequested messages are sent by email. Sometimes the spam emails can inject malware to your system. Gmail can recognize the spam and other suspicious emails automatically and send them to the Spam folder of your Gmail account. If you have many such spam emails, you can delete them all in bulk as it will be a time-saving option.

This is what we will guide you through so that you can get to know how to delete all the spam emails in your Gmail in simple steps. This is important to know as these emails are usually useless and reduce the free space that is given by Google. You can regain the space by clearing the spam. You will start receiving many such emails if you share your email address everywhere or subscribe to the newsletters of various services.



Step 1

First, you need to log in to Gmail by visiting mail.google.com in your browser and log in to your account. If you have logged in already, then you can move to the next step.

Step 2

Go to the Spam folder at the left. To do that, click on the More option at the left side menu and choose Spam. You can also type in "spam" in the Gmail search bar and click on Enter.

Step 3

After opening the Spam folder on your Gmail, you can click on the link Delete app spam messages now. You can see the link listed at the top of the page.



Step 4

Simply confirm your action to delete all the spam messages by clicking on the OK button that will appear as a pop-up confirmation box.

You should know that you can also select individual messages and delete them separately from the Spam folder of Gmail. But this will be a time consuming task. So the option of deleting all the spam emails together will be better as you can do it in just four simple steps given above. There is a way to automatically delete the spam emails in Gmail and this from the Mail Settings.