Delhi smog effect: Top apps to check air pollution levels

We are all familiar with the situation in Delhi and how the national capital woke up to a thick hazy smog cover, with air quality dropping below permissible limits and visibility to dangerous levels.

Further reports indicated that the national capital hit 70 times the World Health Organisation's safe limit and air pollution in Delhi rose high on the scale especially after the festive season. According to the Central Pollution Control Board's (CPCB) Air Quality Index (AQI), the morning after Diwali the air quality index had touched 999 which is really high.

Now, this is quite concerning when it comes to having good health and especially to those who are already suffering from some respiratory problems. Besides, air is the main element in our very survival.

Having said that situations in Delhi are expected to continue for the next few months, till the end of winter. While doctors have suggested to use masks and avoid morning and evening walks, there are other ways that you can effectively be cautious and at the same time check the air pollution level before stepping outside.

One of the easiest ways that you can do that is using smartphone apps. There are a lot of apps that have been conceived and developed and these can help you keep a tab on the environment to some extent.

So whether you live in Delhi or any other city, you should download some apps that you can use to check air pollution level in areas around you conveniently. To make it easier for you, we have compiled a list of apps which you can download for free and start using them on the go.

Let's have a glimpse of the different apps and what they have to offer.

Airveda The Airveda app provides accurate and real-time air quality index (AQI) from locations across the globe. Users can track outdoor air quality in their city - including PM2.5, AQI, and PM10 values, view historical air quality data for any location, know how pollution levels in the city compare with global figures and make informed decisions that help you breathe well and live well. The app also connects seamlessly with high accuracy with portable Airveda monitors that measure PM2.5 PM10 CO2 temperature and humidity. Safar-Air This is a mobile application service specific to India and it provides current and one to three-day advance forecast for air quality and related health advisories in terms of color-coded system that allows the public to easily comprehend the air. Users can then make any adjustments to their personal outdoor plans based on advisory in their handset to keep up their health. Safar is conceived and developed by Ministry of Earth Sciences and India's premier research institute, IITM, Pune. It is, in fact, India's first ever Air Quality Forecasting system for Metro cities. Sameer Sameer provides the hourly update of the National Air Quality Index (AQI) published by Central Pollution Control Board. Air Quality Index is a tool for effective communication of air quality status to people in terms, which are easy to understand. It transforms complex air quality data of various pollutants into a single number, nomenclature, and color. The app provides multiple images of the incident place, automatically detects the location of the incident from the image taken, while lodging a complaint. Users can also locate the incident location manually through GPS. The user can track the complaints lodged by them and also see the nearby complaints of their surrounding area up to 5 kilometers. Plume Air Report The focus for Plume is on giving users trustworthy air quality forecasts. The app offers a quick description of the pollution level in your city - with terms ranging from "moderate", and "extreme" to - we're not making this up - "airpocalypse". Users can easily swipe to see the highest score for PM2.5 (particulate matter of 2.5 microns or less), PM10, Ozone (O3), and Nitrogen Dioxide (NO2). The app provides real-time figures using satellite data to cover air quality in all of the world's urban areas. The developers say that its environmental AI gives users customized recommendations on the best time to carry out their favorite activity without getting overexposed to pollution. Air Quality / AirVisual Termed the Air Quality Index (AQI), this Android-only app provides real-time and forecast air pollution and weather data for more than 9,500 cities around the world. The app updates its measurements for PM2.5 and PM10 each hour. The app can be added as a widget on the users' smartphone home screen. Users can also see detailed monthly history, maps showing the places sensors are located, and a color-wise description of the AQI value, weather information and the app also provides health recommendations. Airlens Data If you are wondering what is the quality (i.e. how good or bad) of air that you breathe you can use the Airlens Data app which is backed by very advanced technology. This App informs you about the quality of air in your locality (currently in Delhi-NCR, India). The data updates frequently so you can know how the air quality changes around you.