Diksha App Download: How to Download, Install and Use Diksha App in PC & Laptops Features oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

DIKSHA is a unique initiative taken by the Indian government to leverage existing flexible and highly scalable digital infrastructures with teachers at the forefront. Many teachers across the country are creating and using innovative tech-based solutions in the classrooms. And, even various state governments have encouraged the initiated programs to support teachers in a digital manner with the DIKSHA app.

DIKSHA App Features

Private organizations, states and related government bodies can integrate the DIKSHA app into the initiatives taken by their respective teachers depending on their goals, capabilities, and needs. The features of the DIKSHA app include teacher training content, in-class resources, assessment aids, teacher profile, news and announcements. The repository of content, which can be used by both students and students. The portal is available in multiple languages such as English, Hindi, Bengali, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi and Urdu.

DIKSHA App: How To Download, Install

The DIKSHA app is compatible only with Android devices. It can be used on apps that are compatible with Android OS 4.4 and above. It measures around 11MB and was updated in June 2020. If you are not using the required version of Android on the device, then you cannot access the content on the app. Just install the app from Google Play Store and provide the necessary permissions so that the app can access photos, media, files and others.

DIKSHA App: How To Use

Once the DIKSHA app is installed, you need to register your profile with details such as full name, phone number, password, etc. Once you register, you will get an OTP to confirm the same. Once you submit the same, your registration will be complete. Now, you can head onto change the language of the portal from the list of options mentioned above.

Now, you need to select a user profile from options such as student, teacher, and others. Hit the Scan QR code if it is available in your text book. Alternatively, you can enter information such as board, medium, and class. And, continue to submit the details. Now, set your location, and submit the same.

To join a course, you need to open the course on the DIKSHA app or the website on your laptop or desktop by clicking on https://bit.ly/cbse-explrn-wb.

