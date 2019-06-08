Just In
Dual WhatsApp –These 5 Android Apps Will Help You
Multiple accounts come in handy when making use of free platforms like WhatsApp, Facebook or Instagram. In addition to social media accounts, users have multiple play store accounts as well. While creating multiple accounts is not that uphill a task, managing the all the accounts can be a challenge While handling such a situation on a desktop is simply a task of logging in and signing out, things get a little trickier when using a phone.
Because most apps do not give users the option of signing out or logging out, the only other option users have is to uninstall the app or clear their app data. There are a variety of app cloners available on the Google Play Store that will let you create multiple instances of WhatsApp. After you've created a clone of WhatsApp, you can log in to this app with another number, the apps that allow you to have multiple accounts of WhatsApp on your phone have been listed here. Some of the best apps that allow you to use multiple accounts on your Android phone have been listed below:
Parallel Space
Parallel Space is one of the highest rated apps on the Play store when it comes to creating clones of apps. Parallel Space allows users to create a clone of your WhatsApp and allows you to log in with a different phone number. It can be used to create clones of other social media apps like Facebook, Instagram, Tinder, Twitter etc.
2Accounts
2Accounts also allows users to create multiple versions of WhatsApp and other social media apps like Facebook, Twitter, Tinder etc. The biggest sell for this app is that in addition to cloning apps, it also allows you to run multiple instances of Google Play Games as well.
Parallel U
Parallel U allows you to create clones of WhatsApp and other social media apps on your Android device, the app also has a pleasant interface. The app is also lightweight and doesn't in any way affect the performance of your device in any way. The same cannot be said about a good number of the other cloner apps available on the Play store.
Multi
Multi is a lightweight and easy to use app cloner for Android and in addition to allowing users to create clones of the apps that they have installed on their phone, it also provides the option of setting a private locker. The additional handy features has gained Multi a spot as one of the top apps available for cloning other apps in 2019.
Super Clone
Super Clone allows you to create clones of WhatsApp and other social media apps just like all the other cloner apps in the list. In addition to the option to create clones, the app also provides options that allow you customize the icons of the apps that you have on your phone. This is not an option that is available in cloner apps that have been made available by other developers.