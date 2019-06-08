Dual WhatsApp –These 5 Android Apps Will Help You

Parallel Space

Parallel Space is one of the highest rated apps on the Play store when it comes to creating clones of apps. Parallel Space allows users to create a clone of your WhatsApp and allows you to log in with a different phone number. It can be used to create clones of other social media apps like Facebook, Instagram, Tinder, Twitter etc.

2Accounts

2Accounts also allows users to create multiple versions of WhatsApp and other social media apps like Facebook, Twitter, Tinder etc. The biggest sell for this app is that in addition to cloning apps, it also allows you to run multiple instances of Google Play Games as well.

Parallel U

Parallel U allows you to create clones of WhatsApp and other social media apps on your Android device, the app also has a pleasant interface. The app is also lightweight and doesn't in any way affect the performance of your device in any way. The same cannot be said about a good number of the other cloner apps available on the Play store.

Multi

Multi is a lightweight and easy to use app cloner for Android and in addition to allowing users to create clones of the apps that they have installed on their phone, it also provides the option of setting a private locker. The additional handy features has gained Multi a spot as one of the top apps available for cloning other apps in 2019.

Super Clone

Super Clone allows you to create clones of WhatsApp and other social media apps just like all the other cloner apps in the list. In addition to the option to create clones, the app also provides options that allow you customize the icons of the apps that you have on your phone. This is not an option that is available in cloner apps that have been made available by other developers.