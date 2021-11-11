Must-Have English To Hindi Translation Apps: Everything From Google Translate To Typing Baba

These are easy, free apps available on both Android and iPhone. Plus, some of these apps - like Google Translate or just Translate for iPhone is available in-built. Apart from these, several other interesting apps help in translating English to Hindi and vice versa.

Google Translate

Google Translate is one of the widely used apps and platforms across the world. The app is diverse and offers to translate many languages, including the regional languages of India. It helps to translate English to Hindi and other languages. However, it can often be very formal and bookish instead of conversing dialects that many look for.

Easy Hindi Typing

Easy Hindi Typing comes as a web tool that can translate Hindi to English and vice versa. Here, you can write in Hinglish and the platform will automatically translate it to Hindi. The tool is very handy when you're looking for the right spelling or formal words. Plus, Easy Hindi Typing offers translation in several regional languages like Punjabi, Tamil, Marathi, and so on.

Translate

Translate is another easy app to get, especially where grammar is involved. Here, Translate offers even human translators to help you with your tasks. Translate offers the first 50 words for free for new users, following which you'll be charged $0.7 (around Rs. 51) for every word checked by Translate professionals. The web tool is ideal for translating from Hindi to English or vice versa.

LingvaNex

LingvaNex is another website to checkout. One of its key features is the ability to translate 10,000 words at a time. Additionally, the LingvaNex platform offers an in-built dictionary that lets you find the meaning of the words you wish to translate.

Microsoft Translator

Microsoft Translator is another app that you can rely on for all your translation needs. Be it from Hindi to English or English to Hindi - the Microsoft Translator offers a diverse range of features. For instance, type, speak or upload a document using the camera icon to translate the text. Plus, you can use Microsoft Translator for two-way conversations to improve your vocabulary and learn how to pronounce the words.

Typing Baba

Typing Baba comes as a close relative of LingvaNex. This platform offers to translate Hindi to English or another regional language. The Typing Baba platform offers a clear UI that's easy to use and understand. You can do a wide range of activities directly on the platform, including the option to print your document.

Hi Translate

Hi Translate comes as one of the leading and widely used apps on both Google Play and the App Store. It supports over 100 languages, including the ability to translate from English to Hindi and vice versa. You can either manually enter the text or use your phone's camera to any image or signboard to see what it means in the language of your choice.

Translate Now

If you're looking for something straightforward and to the point, Translate Now is the app for you. The app can be downloaded on both Google Play and App Store. Just like Google Translate or Microsoft Translator, you can copy-paste the words/documents here to get them translated.