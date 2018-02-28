Five apps to bring portrait mode to your iPhone

PortraitCam ($3.99)

PortraitCam allows you snap new pictures or import pictures.

You can cover the areas you want in focus with a depth mask and utilize an eraser to optimize the edges. The app brings the masked area into sharper focus while blurring the rest.

This app provides users with a plethora of tools to vary the strength of the blur. Options to provide highlights, fringe and basic editing tools are also available.

FabFocus ($3.99)

FabFocus makes up for what it lacks in a smooth interface with much more accurate results.

The editing tools provided by the app lets you move the strength of the blur and size of the mask up and down.

When you paint in the depth mask or erase it, the portion just above your finger is modified. This provides you with a better view of the changes that you're making.

Fore Photo (Free)

Fore Photo only lets you import pictures from your library. The neural network present in the app analyzes and then blurs the background and brings the subjects in the foreground into focus.

There are five settings provided in the toolbar to vary the strength of blur, the middle being the default.

A tiny watermark placed in the bottom right corner of every image can be removed by making a $1.99 in-app purchase.

AfterFocus ($0.99)

AfterFocus is a smart app that allows you to import photos from your library or take photos directly from the app.

The Double Take option allows you to take sharper pictures without having to draw a depth mask.

A variety of filters and options like smart focus area selection and Edge Feather adds to the appeal of the app.

Focos (Free)

Focos provides users who already have a dual camera system get better depth-of-field images. Users can snap photos or import them but the app limits you to only depth effect photos.

All you have to do is tap on the point where you need focus and the app blurs the rest.

The app only works on devices which already have Portrait Mode and most features are accessible through the Pro Version which is based on a subscription model.