Five best video players to use on your Android device

Posted By: Gizbot Bureau

    The current trends in smartphone development are focussed on display, processors, cameras, and speakers. In essence, a smartphone has moved on from being a pocket computer to a more cinematic experience. It’s easier and quicker to consume entertainment. Therefore, app development strives to take advantage of the extra processing power and immersive displays.

    Media players are plenty. The built-in player is decent, but minimal and lacks many features. The best of the lot have gesture scrolling, allow subtitles, possess hardware and software acceleration, and much more. Let’s take a look at five top ones.

    MX Player Beta

    Probably the most popular Android player. Its interface and gestures are simple and intuitive. MX has an easy subtitle download process and an online section which contains trending videos based on where you live. It also supports hardware and software decoding, but it is bombarded with ads. A mess-free interface and simple controls, but it looks very plain. The ads make it slightly irritating.

    VLC Player

    A legendary player on desktops and is also a rival among Android players. It's a superb one, has a minimalist design and allows for all things MX Player does. It goes a step further and allows you to stream content directly from PC to Android. It has a sleep timer, subtitle download, and Picture-in-Picture (PIP). This option is only available to Android Oreo users, but VLC allows you to use this feature even if you aren't on Oreo yet.

    Video Player All Format

    Developers of InShot Video Editor have created this app. Therefore, you can expect the same clutter-free experience. As the name suggests, it can play all common formats, supports gestures and provides hardware acceleration. An interesting feature about this - it allows you to protect your videos using a password.

    GOM Player

    Another familiar name if you've used Windows. GOM for Android comes with all the essential features - gesture control, sleep timer, and subtitle processing. It also supports most formats, but what's surprising is its ability to play 360 degree and VR videos. You can control the playback as well. Taking screenshots is extremely simple, by tapping the icon to grab. GOM comes with cloud integration to allow for saving videos into Google Drive or Dropbox.

    Moboplayer

    Intuitive gestures, clean interface, straightforward controls all account for a satisfying experience with Moboplayer. It's quirky and comes with an option to make a GIF from the current video. If you're planning on sharing the clip with a friend, Moboplayer lets you save it at a lower resolution. Like the VLC, this one allows for Picture-in-Picture mode with a resizable frame.

    Story first published: Tuesday, June 12, 2018, 8:00 [IST]
