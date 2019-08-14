Five Google Drive Alternatives You Probably Didn't Know

ENGLISH

    By Gizbot Bureau
    |

    Google Drive is very useful to sync all the Google photos to it. It will help to back up your photos very easily without storing them with Drive. The integrated app will help to actually solve this issue along with some other solid apps which also offers the same kind of functionality. They are easily available on Google Play too.

    Through apps, you can always save more photos, but it is always better to choose the apps which already has been integrated photos in the app along with iCloud storage.

    Using Amazon Drive and Photos

    If you spend online Amazon Prime is a great option for you. It provides a lot of cloud storage along with the same kind of subscription. It will offer you unlimited storage for all your photos and that too without any kind of extra charge. You can start with the Amazon Drive Plan with the annual payment. No matter how many photos you upload the caps will always remain unaffected. The files and photos can be stored in one service itself. The prime members can easily get it from Play Store.

    Using Box
     

    It is a great online storage option. You can get the value for both pricing and options. The photos, documents, and files can easily be uploaded in the Box vault. There is also a Capture feature with the help of which you can back up all the photos in the Box account. That way you can easily access, edit and share the pictures whenever you want to. You can even get a 10 GB of data and upgrade it to 100 GB.

    Mega

    It is very popular in the middle of the Android community. It is a great online storage option which has great flexible pricing along with great features. It has an end to end encryption and has a great number of options in the tiers. It is a solid option for photo backups. It is supported in all the mobile and desktop versions and multiple tiers are offered for the users.

    Using Dropbox

    It is a great option in the cloud storage family. It just stores files in one go since 2008. It has a good standard for file storage. There are a great consistency and stability updates which comes with the Plus package of the Dropbox. It is a definitely good alternative of Drive. It has good platform support and application and can save all the photos in the shared folder of Dropbox.

    One Drive

    Microsoft provides certain top tier tech giant apps which can be stored in the online apps called OneDrive. It is a great choice for the online storage market. Along with storage, it also provides stability and performance. The photos will be automatically backed up from 5gb free storage to up to 100gb paid storage. It can also be integrated by Office 365. Whether the whole family wishes to use it or you wish to use it in a small office, the app is simply perfect for you and can be downloaded for free.

    Story first published: Thursday, August 15, 2019, 10:41 [IST]
