Five must use open source apps for Android smartphones and tablets

Orbot

Most of the mobile network providers in India have blocked torrent websites, and to access those sites, one need to have VPN Proxy settings, which dynamically changes the IP address, and enables users to access the blocked websites by showcasing an IP address.

Orbot is an open source VPN app, which can mask your IP, and it is also useful for those who access the dark web, and those who want to hide their online identity to browse anonymously.

Download Orbot for Android here

Libre Office Viewer

As the name suggests, Libre Office Viewer is an open source document viewer app for Android, which is available (ad-free) for free on the Google Play Store. However, do note that you can only browse a document using the app, and the app does not allow users to create or edit documents.

Libre Office Viewer for Android can read PDF, Word Document, Excel, PowerPoint presentation, and many more formats.

Download the Libre Office Viewer here

Firefox

Firefox is a cross-platform open-source browser available for almost every major OS. The browser is also available for Android OS for free of cost (ad-free). If you are not happy with the Google Chrome or other ad-infused browsers, check out the Firefox, which gets new features now and then.

Download Firefox for Android here

Open Camera

Open Camera is a feature-rich camera app (ad-free) camera app for your Android smartphones and tablets. The app offers a ton of camera tweaks, and this is a must-have camera app for all smartphone photography enthusiasts.

Download Open Camera for Android here

Phonograph Music Player

Phonograph Music Player is an open source music player app for Android devices, developed by Karim Abou Zeid. With over 1 million plus downloads on the Google Play Store, the Phonograph Music Player is one of the free music players (ad-free) for Android smartphones and tablets.

Download Phonograph Music Player here