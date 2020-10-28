FYOOL App For Cashback On Petrol, Diesel: How To Download, Avail Cashback Features oi-Sharmishte Datti

As fuel prices keep soaring up, a new app has come to your rescue to help gain some cashback and other discounts. The new FYOOL app developed by Delhi-based Raunak Sharma is now available to help people save money via cashback on petrol, diesel, CNG, and even on purchasing alcohol. The new app is currently available on Google Play.

We've heard of cashback offers, especially from Paytm. When you fuel your vehicle tank and pay via Paytm, you get a cashback back in your Paytm wallet. However, the FYOOL app works a bit differently and even offers a cashback of up to 50 percent. Here's how to get the cashback on the FYOOL app in detail:

How To Download FYOOL App?

Presently, the FYOOL app is available on the Google Play store, giving access to Android users. Here's how to download and use the FYOOL app:

Step 1: Open the Google Play app on your Android phone and search for the FYOOL app

Step 2: Click on download and install it on your smartphone

Step 3: Complete the installation by giving in some basic information and register on the app. Now you can begin using the app from your Android device.

FYOOL App: How It Works

As noted, the functionality of the FYOOL app is quite simple and easy to use. Here is how to avail cashback using the new FYOOL app:

Step 1: Click a photo of the petrol, diesel, alcohol, or CNG bill; and upload it on the app

Step 2: 50 percent of the bill amount will be credited to your FYOOL account in the form of fuel money.

Step 3: You can use the FYOOL money to purchase other products like groceries and even pay at restaurants. Additionally, one can also use it to send the cashback money to other people using the app.

FYOOL App: What We Think

The FYOOL app is one of the latest offerings from the Atmanirbhar Bharat mission that aims to make India self-sufficient. There are several similar apps in the market however, FYOOL stands out as one can earn cashback only via fuel bills. This makes it interesting and also reliable to use in India.

