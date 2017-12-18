Get in the holiday spirit with these helpful apps

We are almost at the end of the year and it is now the season for holidays. We will all pretty much be traveling, fixing up family feasts, clinking homemade cocktails with friends, sharing thoughtful gifts, and giving back at the same time.

Besides, there is a mass craziness that comes with the holidays. And sometimes a nice break with a good app, game, or book is all that we can actually wish for. Thus, if you have a smartphone then you have mobile apps for your help. So during this holiday season, you can download some apps that could be a great tool for making sure your holidays go off without a hitch.

While there's no shortage of apps designed, the apps we have listed will lend you a helping hand - and get you in the holiday spirit along the way.

Tripoto Travel App Tripoto is a unique travel app to discover real travel itineraries written by real travelers, with real route maps, photos, and guides. Users can discover more than 20000+ places to visit in India and 200000+ more in the world. Besides, Tripoto is one of the best travel apps for discovering holidays, hidden travel destinations, around the world or in places near you. Tripoto helps users plan their vacation or weekend getaways to places where real travelers have been, through real travel guides to discover something new in thousands of places to visit in the world. Tripoto's free travel app is easy to use and comes with many cool features to plan any trip. MakeMyTrip Lite This version is a toned down version of the original Make My Trip app. This Lite (Beta) version has been designed to provide minimal and fast experience. Users can install this new super lite and ultra-efficient 1 MB Lite app and join over 5 million happy travelers on the Make My Trip platform. They can enjoy exclusive app discounts and a seamless booking experience for all the flights, hotels and cabs and home-stays bookings. PhotoGrid This is a must-have free photo editor app for photography fanatics and especially Instagram users. The app is packed with features like meme, gif maker, video collage, pic collage, scrapbook, camera effect, insta-size, crop, AR face filter, sticker, photo clipping, background, template, font, slideshow, blur, retouch, pattern and so much more. Users can create and beautify interesting photos within seconds. This app makes photo editing much easier, and turn users into photo-editing masters in a snap. Smule We all like to sing and what better time to do so during Christmas season. With this app, users can sing their favorite songs in a karaoke format and at the same time use audio effects and video filters provided by the app. Users can further sing solo privately or karaoke with friends and even connect with singers around the world. Users can also duet with celebrity artists like Nick Jonas and Ed Sheeran and many others. The app has a collection of millions of songs and users can also create music videos and share them with 50M+ musically minded, supportive community. Myntra Myntra Mobile App is basically a fashion store on the go. So users can basically take the world of online shopping with them everywhere they go, get all their favorite fashion brands, clothing stores, and collections at the click of a button. The Myntra shopping app offers more than 3 Lakh + products from 2000 brands instantly. Users can explore the latest trends in lifestyle and shop from the biggest clothing store for Kurtis, Sarees, Shoes, T-shirts, Jackets, Jeans, Bags, Skirts, Dresses, Jewellery, Watches, Wallets, Footwear, Home Furnishing and much more. The app also provides attractive discounts and users can grab great deals on latest collections. Myntra's new app further offers consumers with free delivery service, 100 percent original products, EMI options on products, 30-day hassle-free returns and exchange with a convenient cash-on-delivery option. BetterButter BetterButter is the largest recipe app in India with over 50,000 recipes and videos. BetterButter recipe app is specially designed keeping the needs of the Indian cook in mind. Indian food is so diverse that any recipe app has to cover the length and breadth of India to be truly diverse. From Marathi recipes to Bengali recipes, From Kashmiri Wazwan to Malayalam recipes for cooking, in BetterButter recipe app you will find each and every Indian recipe. Whether it is a quick recipe for busy moms, easy recipes for learners or heirloom recipes from across India. Well, BetterButter recipe app is a must-have app for every Indian cook as it contains the largest collection of English recipes, Hindi recipes, Tamil recipes and Marathi recipes in India. It offers offline recipes as well and has a superior search functionality. So anyone can get down to cooking with this app. Rebtel Well when we look at networking and communication apps, Skype and Whatsapp have always been staples when it comes to international calling and messaging. However, a wifi connection is needed to use them. Interestingly, to make cheap calls around the world without the internet (or faffing around with phonecards), Rebtel is an app to go for. The app "hijacks" local phonelines and gets the best available calling rates. Recently launched, it is currently offering a "Rebel calling" deal, which means any user can be called for free if they are also using the app. The deal will be valid until 2018. ShareTheMeal ShareTheMeal is the charity app by the World Food Programme that allows its users to feed a child in need with one tap on their phone. So if you feel like doing some charity work this holiday season you can use the app and do good for the hungry children.