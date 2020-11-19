Go India Game On Google Pay: How To Get Kaziranga Ticket On Go India Game Features oi-Sharmishte Datti

Go India game on Google Pay has involved nearly the entire nation, at least those using the Google Pay app. The Go India game requires users to travel across the Indian map and visit several landmarked locations across the country using tickets and KM earned on the app. If you're looking to get the Kaziranga ticket, here's how to do it.

How To Get Kaziranga Ticket On Go India Game

There are several ways to get the Kaziranga ticket on the Go India game on Google Pay. For one, you can request your friends to send it to you. You can also earn the ticket when you make payments using the Google Pay QR code in shops or via online merchants. You can also get the Kaziranga ticket when you make a mobile recharge or a DTH recharge. Here are some steps to get the Kaziranga ticket:

Step 1: Open the Go India game on the Google Pay app

Step 2: Click on the Indian map > Share with Friends > Select friends

Step 3: If lucky, you'll get the Kaziranga ticket

Step 4: Alternatively, select Tickets > Kaziranga > Request. You can request your friends to send you the Kaziranga ticket to you.

How To Get Kaziranga Ticket Via Payments

Apart from sharing or requesting your friends, you can also get the Kaziranga ticket by making a couple of payments. These steps are listed below:

Step 1: Make a payment by scanning the QR code: Open the Google Pay app > New payment > QR/UPI ID > Scan QR Code

Step 2: The camera will automatically open and scan the QR code > proceed to enter the amount and finish the payment. Do note, the payment needs to be Rs. 30 or more to earn a ticket. Also, you need to make three different transactions, which will earn you three unique tickets.

Step 3: Once done, check the rewards section to check the tickets you've won. If you're lucky, you could have got the Kaziranga ticket.

Alternatively, you can also win the Kaziranga ticket on Go India when you recharge your mobile for Rs. 10 or more. Apart from this, one can also make a DTH recharge on the Google Pay app of Rs. 99 or more and get the Kaziranga. it's reported that Tata Sky rechargers are quite lucky as more of them have won the ticket.

