Google Apps Crashing On Xiaomi And Other Android Smartphones; Here's How To Fix Features oi-Sandeep Sarkar

It seems that a new outage has been affecting smartphone users all across. The internet is being flooded with users complaining about Google app crashes. The issue seems prominently for the Android smartphone users; specifically Mi and Redmi smartphones. So is there any new outage affecting Google service on the Xiaomi devices across the globe? If yes, how can you fix it? Let's find out:

Google Play Services Abruptly Stopping On Xiaomi Smartphones?

The latest issue is consistently bringing up the 'Google keeps stopping' error on Xiaomi's Mi and Redmi smartphones. The issue is not limited to a specific region, rather it is being reported from all the corners of the globe. Users are flocking over microblogging platform Twitter and other online forums highlighting the issue.

In fact, we also have been experiencing this issue with a few of our Mi and Redmi smartphones. Hence, we can confirm this new bug is hampering the user experience. However, there is no information available just yet as to why the Google services keep stopping on Xiaomi smartphones.

It can't be said if this is due to an outage with Google services, or any bug affecting Xiaomi's services. An official statement from both the companies is awaited. Other Android users are also highlighting the issue, but the numbers of Xiaomi users are higher.

A report via XDA Developers suggests this app crash issue is due to the latest Google App update. The latest version of the Google app update is making the devices unstable and abruptly crashing the Google services.

Meanwhile, a fix for this issue is what users have been waiting and looking for online. If you are also affected by the 'Google services keeps stopping' on your Xiaomi devices, the following steps should help you with a fix.

How To Stop Mi Bug Report Message?

Step 1: Open the Settings option on your respective smartphones.

Step 2: Go to the Application/ Apps option.

Step 3: Now, head to the 'Google Apps' option and click on the three dots option from the top right of this settings window.

Step 4: Since this issue is related to the update, you will need to uninstall the latest update. You will get the 'Uninstall update' option by following Step 3.

Step 5: You can re-install the update later. Also, it is advised to disable the 'Auto Update' feature to fix this issue.

Best Mobiles in India