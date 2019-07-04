Gmail's 'Dynamic Email' Feature Rolling Out To All Users- All You Need To Know Features oi-Nageshwara Rao M

Google has recently announced that its new feature labeled as 'Dynamic Email', will be available to Gmail users. The feature has already been provided to G suite users and on the desktop's Gmail version. Now the search giant has started rolling out this new feature to all users. The company further announced that most users will see this feature within 15 days. The main idea of this feature is to allow the users to interact in the same messaging tab instead of switching to more number of tabs.

Innovative Features Of Dynamic Email

With dynamic email, the users will remain updated with the latest information. The feature makes easier for the users to interact efficiently within the email or message itself. And these messages could be RSVP to an event, filling a form, browsing a catalog, or responding to a comment. To make you aware, Google docs is the one to use dynamic email integration where you can reply to the comment within the same email. If you may not find the use of this feature important, you can disable it via Google Admin console.

The dynamic email lets the users reply or resolve the comment within the Gmail message. With this feature, the users will be able to browse OYO rooms and find all the related details in just a few clicks in the same email tab, rather than opening a new tab. In addition, by using dynamic email the users can easily conduct any business or make bookings via Booking.com, Freshworks, redBus, and more. Basically, you can conduct all the crucial proceedings by using the same email tab.

Other Details

The moment dynamic email gets launched, you can see all the dynamic emails from other senders who are sending the same. Plus, you can also turn dynamic mail off for your personal account within the Help Center. For this to happen, you need to be sure that the display external images setting is enabled for dynamic email.

