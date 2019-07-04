Just In
- 1 hr ago LG Claims To Sell The Entire Stock Of W-Series Smartphones Within 12 Min, Next Sale Set For July 10
- 1 hr ago Apple iOS 13 Beta Allows Data Transmission Between iPhones Via Cable
- 1 hr ago NASA Spots Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth — Explodes Over Carribean Sea
- 1 hr ago Reliance Jio Ties Up With Facebook To Bring Digital Udaan Literacy Initiative
Don't Miss
- News Economic Survey 2019: Main highlights
- Sports Kashyap, Sourabh enter pre-quarterfinals of Canada Open
- Automobiles New ZF Gearbox For Electric Vehicles Revealed — Claims To Improve Range & Acceleration
- Finance Economic Survey Explains How 50-60 Lakh Jobs Can Be Created In The Next Decade
- Movies Samantha Akkineni Replaces Nayanthara In This Movie? The Truth Is Out
- Lifestyle Fourth Of July: Facts And History
- Education 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2019 To Be Released On This Date
- Travel Pangong Lake - The World's Highest Saltwater Lake
Gmail's 'Dynamic Email' Feature Rolling Out To All Users- All You Need To Know
Google has recently announced that its new feature labeled as 'Dynamic Email', will be available to Gmail users. The feature has already been provided to G suite users and on the desktop's Gmail version. Now the search giant has started rolling out this new feature to all users. The company further announced that most users will see this feature within 15 days. The main idea of this feature is to allow the users to interact in the same messaging tab instead of switching to more number of tabs.
Innovative Features Of Dynamic Email
With dynamic email, the users will remain updated with the latest information. The feature makes easier for the users to interact efficiently within the email or message itself. And these messages could be RSVP to an event, filling a form, browsing a catalog, or responding to a comment. To make you aware, Google docs is the one to use dynamic email integration where you can reply to the comment within the same email. If you may not find the use of this feature important, you can disable it via Google Admin console.
The dynamic email lets the users reply or resolve the comment within the Gmail message. With this feature, the users will be able to browse OYO rooms and find all the related details in just a few clicks in the same email tab, rather than opening a new tab. In addition, by using dynamic email the users can easily conduct any business or make bookings via Booking.com, Freshworks, redBus, and more. Basically, you can conduct all the crucial proceedings by using the same email tab.
Other Details
The moment dynamic email gets launched, you can see all the dynamic emails from other senders who are sending the same. Plus, you can also turn dynamic mail off for your personal account within the Help Center. For this to happen, you need to be sure that the display external images setting is enabled for dynamic email.
-
71,990
-
37,999
-
19,990
-
20,990
-
13,999
-
25,990
-
37,999
-
64,999
-
58,990
-
1,09,900
-
48,999
-
13,999
-
29,990
-
20,990
-
13,999
-
18,490
-
9,999
-
10,990
-
17,999
-
25,990
-
18,050
-
13,050
-
18,000
-
900
-
800
-
13,900
-
1,100
-
11,000
-
30,360
-
28,335