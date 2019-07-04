ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Gmail's 'Dynamic Email' Feature Rolling Out To All Users- All You Need To Know

    By Kunwar Kunal
    |

    Google has recently announced that its new feature labeled as 'Dynamic Email', will be available to Gmail users. The feature has already been provided to G suite users and on the desktop's Gmail version. Now the search giant has started rolling out this new feature to all users. The company further announced that most users will see this feature within 15 days. The main idea of this feature is to allow the users to interact in the same messaging tab instead of switching to more number of tabs.

    Gmail's 'Dynamic Email' Feature Rolling Out To All Users

     

    Innovative Features Of Dynamic Email

    With dynamic email, the users will remain updated with the latest information. The feature makes easier for the users to interact efficiently within the email or message itself. And these messages could be RSVP to an event, filling a form, browsing a catalog, or responding to a comment. To make you aware, Google docs is the one to use dynamic email integration where you can reply to the comment within the same email. If you may not find the use of this feature important, you can disable it via Google Admin console.

    The dynamic email lets the users reply or resolve the comment within the Gmail message. With this feature, the users will be able to browse OYO rooms and find all the related details in just a few clicks in the same email tab, rather than opening a new tab. In addition, by using dynamic email the users can easily conduct any business or make bookings via Booking.com, Freshworks, redBus, and more. Basically, you can conduct all the crucial proceedings by using the same email tab.

    Other Details

    The moment dynamic email gets launched, you can see all the dynamic emails from other senders who are sending the same. Plus, you can also turn dynamic mail off for your personal account within the Help Center. For this to happen, you need to be sure that the display external images setting is enabled for dynamic email.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: google news gmail apps
    Story first published: Thursday, July 4, 2019, 13:50 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 4, 2019
    Close

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue