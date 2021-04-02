Google Forms: How To Make A Google Form? Features oi-Sharmishte Datti

Google has several applications that have made things significantly easier. Gone are the days of physical polls, especially since there are Google Forms today. With Google Forms, one can easily jot down the questions they wish to ask and send them across to their contacts. Be it a poll, a quiz, or a simple survey - Google Forms is now the go-to platform.

How To Make A Google Form?

Setting up or creating a new Google Form is quite easy and requires only a few minutes of your time. Here is how to make a Google Form:

Step 1: Firstly, open your browser and log in with your Google account.

Step 2: Next, open Google Forms or click on this link.

Step 3: Click the '+' button toward the right-end of the page to create a new form.

Step 4: The page opens to a Google Form where you can give your input. One can start with the title of the Google Form.

Step 5: Add in the questions you wish to ask. You will find options like multiple choice; add new questions; import questions; font; image; video, and so on for your Google Form.

Step 6: Once you've completed creating the Google Form, it will automatically be saved in your account. Next, you can send it to your contacts by selecting the 'Send' button at the top-right corner. The Google Form link can be shared on multiple platforms, including WhatsApp and social media networks.

Google Forms: Important Features

Google Forms has several features that make creating it easy. For instance, if you have already drafted a quiz or a survey in a doc file, you can simply import the questions on the Google Form. Also, you can create the type of questions you wish to ask - it could be a multiple-choice question, short answer, paragraph, checkboxes, or so on.

One can even schedule the Google Forms to a particular date and time. To note, like most of Google's services, the Google Form application is also free to use. Of course, you'll need a Google account to create a new Google Form. Once done, all your Google Forms will be saved on the application, allowing you to access it anywhere, anytime.

