From Google Pay To Paytm, Here Are Best Digital Payment Apps And Wallets In India

The digital payment ecosystem reached the next level with the arrival of UPI, which enables simple and easy transfers from one bank account to another instead of using a wallet. Here, we have listed the digital payment apps that are popularly used in India.

Amazon Pay

Amazon Pay is one of the leading digital payment services in the country. Owned by the e-commerce giant Amazon, it was launched in 2017 and focuses on letting users pay external merchants via their Amazon accounts. It teamed up with ZestMoney to provide no-cost EMI payment option as well. Also, buyers can use Amazon Pay to buy products listed on the online retailer and pay for the same in monthly installments.

BHIM

BHIM aka Bharath Interface for Money is another popular payment app that is based on UPI. It was developed by NPCI (National Payments Corporation of India) and supports all Indian banks across mobile devices. The app will let users link multiple bank accounts within the app and choose the one that will receive the payments via direct bank payments. It also lets users request money via the app.

Google Pay

Despite arriving after a few other apps in the category, Google scaled up its user base quickly. Currently, it is the most used e-wallet and one of the leading digital payment apps in the country. It lets users send money to friends, recharge their phones and pay bills and buy products online via UPI payments directly from their bank accounts.

It works with the existing bank accounts of users and money is safe in their bank accounts. It is debited or credited directly from their bank accounts. There is no need to carry out additional KYC verification as well.

Paytm

One of the most popular e-commerce websites and widely used mobile wallets in the country is Paytm. It offers users a digital wallet to store money and make bill payments, instant mobile recharges, data cards, carry out utility bill payments, and recharge their phones. The e-wallet follows a semi-closed model and a mobile market. Users can add money in the app and make payments to merchants who establish active tie-ups with the service.

PhonePe

Yet another popular digital payment app in the country is PhonePe. It was launched in 2015 and has crossed a download milestone of over 100 million a couple of years back. The service offers UPI payment options, money transfers, bill payments and mobile recharges among others. It is touted to be one of the safest and fastest apps for digital payments in the country. Also, PhonePe, which is owned by Flipkart offers a good user interface.