Google Pay Tips: How To Change Email ID In Google Pay
Google Pay is a popular payment platform in India that has several cashback benefits. Based on the UPI payments, Google Pay has become the go-to mobile app for transactions big and small. Like other apps, Google Pay is also linked to your phone number and email ID. It's easy to change the email ID on Google Pay. Here's how to do it.
Do note it's very simple to change your mobile number or add another bank account. However, once the initial setup is complete, there's no simple option to change your email ID. Instead, there are a couple of workarounds to change their email ID on Google Pay.
Another important factor to be noted here is that Google Pay settings don't allow users to update the email address linked to their account. The instructions mentioned here are probably the only ways to change your email ID on Google Pay, which will require users to re-configure the app itself. This would also re-configure the payment method on the Google Pay account.
How To Change Email ID In Google Pay
Here are the detailed step-by-step instructions to change your email ID on Google Pay. Do note these instructions are for Android smartphones.
Step 1: Open the Settings app > Apps > Manage apps > Google Pay
Step 2: Select the Clear Data option. Do note this step may vary depending on your phone.
Step 3: Open the Google Pay app once the data is cleared. Here, you will get a chance to use the Google Pay app from the start. To begin, you need to enter your mobile number linked with your bank.
Step 4: Next, your phone will automatically show the Gmail addresses connected to your Google Pay account. If you wish to change it, here's your chance to do it.
Step 5: Select the Edit button and change the email ID. Select 'Change Google Account' > Add Account > enter the new email ID.
