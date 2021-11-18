Google Pay To Let You Split Your Bills; Hinglish Language Support Coming Soon Features oi-Tanaya Dutta

Google has today announced several updates at the Google for India 2021 event. Now, you can book your Covid-19 vaccination slot via Google Assistant in English and eight Indian languages which will be rolled out in early 2022. When you will search Covid vaccine on Google, your Google Assistant will provide you a step-by-step guide on how to book a vaccination slot.

Besides, Google has also announced its partnership with the massive open online course platform Coursera for the 'Google Career Certificates' program in the country. At the 7th edition of the Google for India event, search engine giant has also announced major updates for the UPI payment app Google Pay. Now, you can split the bill on Google Pay itself and it will soon support Hinglish language. In this article, we will discuss the new updates of Google Pay and how it will work.

Split Your Bill Via Google Pay

Google has now made our jobs easy with its Bill Split feature. It enables a group of people to split the bill and can pay their share. However, to enjoy the feature you need to create a group on Google Pay which was announced last year. So, before knowing how Google Pay's Bill Split feature will work, you must know how to create a group on Google Pay.

How To Create Group On Google Pay

Step 1: First open the Google Pay app and click on the 'New payment' option.

Step 2: Now, you can see the 'New group' option.

Step 3: Tap on that and add the people with whom you want to create a group.

Step 4: Now, give a name to the group and then click on the 'Create' option.

How Google Pay's Bill Split Feature Will Work

Once you open a group, you will get an option at the bottom named 'split an expense' and then you will have to click on that. Now, you will get the 'send request' option and click on that which will split the bill based on how many members are present in the group. The feature will go live in 2022.

Google Pay Will Also Support Hinglish language

Alongside Bill Split feature, Google Pay will also support the Hinglish language which is a mix of Hindi and English. This feature will also be rolled out starting next year. In our country, most of the people are now use digital payment apps. With this new feature, the app will become more user-friendly. To use Hinglish language, users need to change the language by going to the settings option on Google Pay.

Also, Google Pay has received upgrades related to its Search. Now users won't have to type their bank account numbers. You need to just speak your account number in Hindi or English.

Google Pay will also reconfirm the number before initiating the transactions. This feature will be very helpful for users as sometimes we do type mistakes. Google Pay will also get a new tool named 'MyShop' which is a quick store builder tool. It can be accessed through Google Pay for business app.

