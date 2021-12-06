Google Play’s Best Of 2021: Games, Everyday Essentials, Fun, TV, Personal Growth, And Much More Features oi-Harish Kumar

We are nearing the end of this year and Google has announced the winners of Google Play's Best of 2021. It is a celebration of apps and games that have made positive contributions. In a move to expand the awards to games and apps on tablets along with apps on Google TV and Wear OS.

Google Play's Best of 2021 winners pattern is similar to those of the Best of 2020 winners. Last year, the winning apps focused on personal growth as the sector witnessed a heavy demand in 2020. The winners of this year are more creative and offer ways to help users get to know themselves.

In gaming, Pokémon UNITE won Best Game for its dynamic gameplay and cross-platform experience. Also, Indie developer George Batchelor brought an app called Bird Alone, a game, which challenges you to become friends with the loneliest bird in the world.

Below, we have listed the Users' Choice 2021 on Google Play.

Users’ Choice 2021 App: Paramount+

Game: Garena Free Fire MAX Best App Balance Best Game Pokémon UNITE

Best of app winners Best Of App Winners Best Apps for Good Empathy Mentor Spaces Speechify Best Everyday Essentials Blossom PhotoRoom Rabit Best for Fun Clubhouse Noobly Whatifi Best Hidden Gems Laughscape Moonbeam Moonly Best for Personal Growth Balance

Clementine

Uptime Best for Tablets Canva Concepts Houzz Best for Wear Calm MyFitnessPal Sleep Cycle Popular on Google TV Disney+ ESPN Tubi Best Of Game Winners Best Competitive League of Legends: Wild Rift MARVEL Future Revolution Pokémon UNITE Rogue Land Suspects: Mystery Mansion Best Game Changers Inked JanKenUP! Knights of San Francisco Overboard! Tears of Themis Best Pick Up & Play Cats in Time Crash Bandicoot: On the Run! Disney POP TOWN Switchcraft Towers Best Game for Tablets Chicken Police - Paint it RED! League of Legends: Wild Rift My Friend Pedro: Ripe for Revenge Overboard! The Procession to Calvary

Source: blog.google

