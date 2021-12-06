Just In
Google Play’s Best Of 2021: Games, Everyday Essentials, Fun, TV, Personal Growth, And Much More
We are nearing the end of this year and Google has announced the winners of Google Play's Best of 2021. It is a celebration of apps and games that have made positive contributions. In a move to expand the awards to games and apps on tablets along with apps on Google TV and Wear OS.
Google Play's Best of 2021 winners pattern is similar to those of the Best of 2020 winners. Last year, the winning apps focused on personal growth as the sector witnessed a heavy demand in 2020. The winners of this year are more creative and offer ways to help users get to know themselves.
In gaming, Pokémon UNITE won Best Game for its dynamic gameplay and cross-platform experience. Also, Indie developer George Batchelor brought an app called Bird Alone, a game, which challenges you to become friends with the loneliest bird in the world.
Below, we have listed the Users' Choice 2021 on Google Play.
Users’ Choice 2021
App: Paramount+
Game: Garena Free Fire MAX
Best App
- Balance
Best Game
- Pokémon UNITE
- Best of app winners
Best Of App Winners
Best Apps for Good
- Empathy
- Mentor Spaces
- Speechify
Best Everyday Essentials
- Blossom
- PhotoRoom
- Rabit
Best for Fun
- Clubhouse
- Noobly
- Whatifi
Best Hidden Gems
- Laughscape
- Moonbeam
- Moonly
Best for Personal Growth
- Balance
- Clementine
- Uptime
Best for Tablets
- Canva
- Concepts
- Houzz
Best for Wear
- Calm
- MyFitnessPal
- Sleep Cycle
Popular on Google TV
- Disney+
- ESPN
- Tubi
Best Of Game Winners
Best Competitive
- League of Legends: Wild Rift
- MARVEL Future Revolution
- Pokémon UNITE
- Rogue Land
- Suspects: Mystery Mansion
Best Game Changers
- Inked
- JanKenUP!
- Knights of San Francisco
- Overboard!
- Tears of Themis
Best Pick Up & Play
- Cats in Time
- Crash Bandicoot: On the Run!
- Disney POP TOWN
- Switchcraft
- Towers
Best Game for Tablets
- Chicken Police - Paint it RED!
- League of Legends: Wild Rift
- My Friend Pedro: Ripe for Revenge
- Overboard!
- The Procession to Calvary
Source: blog.google
