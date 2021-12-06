ENGLISH

    Google Play’s Best Of 2021: Games, Everyday Essentials, Fun, TV, Personal Growth, And Much More

    By
    |

    We are nearing the end of this year and Google has announced the winners of Google Play's Best of 2021. It is a celebration of apps and games that have made positive contributions. In a move to expand the awards to games and apps on tablets along with apps on Google TV and Wear OS.

     
    Google Play’s Best Of 2021: Games, Essentials, Fun, TV, And Much More

    Google Play's Best of 2021 winners pattern is similar to those of the Best of 2020 winners. Last year, the winning apps focused on personal growth as the sector witnessed a heavy demand in 2020. The winners of this year are more creative and offer ways to help users get to know themselves.

    In gaming, Pokémon UNITE won Best Game for its dynamic gameplay and cross-platform experience. Also, Indie developer George Batchelor brought an app called Bird Alone, a game, which challenges you to become friends with the loneliest bird in the world.

    Below, we have listed the Users' Choice 2021 on Google Play.

    Users’ Choice 2021

    Users’ Choice 2021

    App: Paramount+
    Game: Garena Free Fire MAX

    Best App

    Best App

    • Balance

    Best Game

    • Pokémon UNITE
    • Best of app winners
    Best Of App Winners

    Best Of App Winners

    Best Apps for Good

    1. Empathy
    2. Mentor Spaces
    3. Speechify
    Best Everyday Essentials
     

    Best Everyday Essentials

    1. Blossom
    2. PhotoRoom
    3. Rabit
    Best for Fun

    Best for Fun

    1. Clubhouse
    2. Noobly
    3. Whatifi
    Best Hidden Gems

    Best Hidden Gems

    1. Laughscape
    2. Moonbeam
    3. Moonly
    Best for Personal Growth

    Best for Personal Growth

    • Balance
    • Clementine
    • Uptime
    Best for Tablets

    Best for Tablets

    1. Canva
    2. Concepts
    3. Houzz
    Best for Wear

    Best for Wear

    1. Calm
    2. MyFitnessPal
    3. Sleep Cycle
    Popular on Google TV

    Popular on Google TV

    1. Disney+
    2. ESPN
    3. Tubi
    Best Of Game Winners

    Best Of Game Winners

    Best Competitive

    1. League of Legends: Wild Rift
    2. MARVEL Future Revolution
    3. Pokémon UNITE
    4. Rogue Land
    5. Suspects: Mystery Mansion
    Best Game Changers

    Best Game Changers

    1. Inked
    2. JanKenUP!
    3. Knights of San Francisco
    4. Overboard!
    5. Tears of Themis
    Best Pick Up & Play

    Best Pick Up & Play

    1. Cats in Time
    2. Crash Bandicoot: On the Run!
    3. Disney POP TOWN
    4. Switchcraft
    5. Towers
    Best Game for Tablets

    Best Game for Tablets

    1. Chicken Police - Paint it RED!
    2. League of Legends: Wild Rift
    3. My Friend Pedro: Ripe for Revenge
    4. Overboard!
    5. The Procession to Calvary

    Source: blog.google

    Story first published: Tuesday, December 7, 2021, 3:08 [IST]
    X