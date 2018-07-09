Google wants you to download these 10 apps

Beelinguapp

If you wish to learn new languages for free, this is the app to turn to. You get to learn Spanish, English, German, Portuguese, Korean, French, Hindi, Russian, Turkish, Chinese, Arabic, Italian and Japanese by using audio books. You can also read or listen to texts that allow you to understand the language better.

BTFIT

All the guidance that you need in order to lose weight or get healthier, you can have a healthier routine and achieve all the goals that have been set up by you.

Fortune City

While the functions of this app are the same as any other bookkeeping app, what sets this one apart is that you can track all of your expenses by looking at the simulated city that is set up and watch as the city your city grows and flourishes.

LingoDeer

This app allows you to read languages like Japanese, Korean, Vietnamese and Chinese (Mandarin). And the best part is that you do not need an active internet connection in order to get the most out of this app.

Memrise

This app allows you to learn not just the language, but also improve your vocabulary and your grammar.

PicsArt

This app is a collage maker and a free photo editor. This app includes user-created stickers, effects, filters and various other tools which help you edit. You also have tools that allow you to add texts or even add doodles to your images.

Pocket Casts

This app has a lot of podcast channels you can subscribe to, you also have the option of downloading them so that you can listen to them offline.

ShareTheMeal

The World Food Programme runs this charity app and gives you an option of feeding children who are in need. All you have to do is pay a nominal fee and you will be able to feed a child.

The Mindfulness App

The app allows you to focus on everyday tasks and it gives you a timed session which is armed with guided and silent meditations. This also helps you focus more with the help of bells and nature sounds. This app also has a premium subscription model.

Trello

With the help of Trello, you get to create boards that allow you to create easy-to-do lists for any task like a screenplay, grocery list or more