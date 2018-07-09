Google wants you to download these 10 apps

Related Articles
Google’s announces the apps and games that do the best in terms of design, performance and user experience. The latest list from Google includes the following Android Excellence apps and games. These apps and games, according to the Play Store’s editors are said to provide the best Android experience possible.
A total of 14 apps and 7 games made the cut for the third quarter of 2018. The Google Play Store has a separate section called Android Excellence which is in place for the sole purpose of promoting apps that are great in terms of design, performance and adhere to the best practices set up by Google. Some of these choices pop up on Google Play’s Editor’s Choice list.
Beelinguapp
If you wish to learn new languages for free, this is the app to turn to. You get to learn Spanish, English, German, Portuguese, Korean, French, Hindi, Russian, Turkish, Chinese, Arabic, Italian and Japanese by using audio books. You can also read or listen to texts that allow you to understand the language better.
BTFIT
All the guidance that you need in order to lose weight or get healthier, you can have a healthier routine and achieve all the goals that have been set up by you.
Fortune City
While the functions of this app are the same as any other bookkeeping app, what sets this one apart is that you can track all of your expenses by looking at the simulated city that is set up and watch as the city your city grows and flourishes.
LingoDeer
This app allows you to read languages like Japanese, Korean, Vietnamese and Chinese (Mandarin). And the best part is that you do not need an active internet connection in order to get the most out of this app.
Memrise
This app allows you to learn not just the language, but also improve your vocabulary and your grammar.
PicsArt
This app is a collage maker and a free photo editor. This app includes user-created stickers, effects, filters and various other tools which help you edit. You also have tools that allow you to add texts or even add doodles to your images.
Pocket Casts
This app has a lot of podcast channels you can subscribe to, you also have the option of downloading them so that you can listen to them offline.
ShareTheMeal
The World Food Programme runs this charity app and gives you an option of feeding children who are in need. All you have to do is pay a nominal fee and you will be able to feed a child.
The Mindfulness App
The app allows you to focus on everyday tasks and it gives you a timed session which is armed with guided and silent meditations. This also helps you focus more with the help of bells and nature sounds. This app also has a premium subscription model.
Trello
With the help of Trello, you get to create boards that allow you to create easy-to-do lists for any task like a screenplay, grocery list or more