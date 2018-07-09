ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Google wants you to download these 10 apps

Android user? Here are 10 apps you should download right now.

Posted By: Gizbot Bureau

Related Articles

    Google’s announces the apps and games that do the best in terms of design, performance and user experience. The latest list from Google includes the following Android Excellence apps and games. These apps and games, according to the Play Store’s editors are said to provide the best Android experience possible.

    Google wants you to download these 10 apps

    A total of 14 apps and 7 games made the cut for the third quarter of 2018. The Google Play Store has a separate section called Android Excellence which is in place for the sole purpose of promoting apps that are great in terms of design, performance and adhere to the best practices set up by Google. Some of these choices pop up on Google Play’s Editor’s Choice list.

    Beelinguapp

    If you wish to learn new languages for free, this is the app to turn to. You get to learn Spanish, English, German, Portuguese, Korean, French, Hindi, Russian, Turkish, Chinese, Arabic, Italian and Japanese by using audio books. You can also read or listen to texts that allow you to understand the language better.

    BTFIT

    All the guidance that you need in order to lose weight or get healthier, you can have a healthier routine and achieve all the goals that have been set up by you.

    Fortune City

    While the functions of this app are the same as any other bookkeeping app, what sets this one apart is that you can track all of your expenses by looking at the simulated city that is set up and watch as the city your city grows and flourishes.

    LingoDeer

    This app allows you to read languages like Japanese, Korean, Vietnamese and Chinese (Mandarin). And the best part is that you do not need an active internet connection in order to get the most out of this app.

    Memrise

    This app allows you to learn not just the language, but also improve your vocabulary and your grammar.

    PicsArt

    This app is a collage maker and a free photo editor. This app includes user-created stickers, effects, filters and various other tools which help you edit. You also have tools that allow you to add texts or even add doodles to your images.

    Pocket Casts

    This app has a lot of podcast channels you can subscribe to, you also have the option of downloading them so that you can listen to them offline.

    ShareTheMeal

    The World Food Programme runs this charity app and gives you an option of feeding children who are in need. All you have to do is pay a nominal fee and you will be able to feed a child.

    The Mindfulness App

    The app allows you to focus on everyday tasks and it gives you a timed session which is armed with guided and silent meditations. This also helps you focus more with the help of bells and nature sounds. This app also has a premium subscription model.

    Trello

    With the help of Trello, you get to create boards that allow you to create easy-to-do lists for any task like a screenplay, grocery list or more

    Read More About: apps news google features internet
    Story first published: Tuesday, July 10, 2018, 8:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 10, 2018
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue