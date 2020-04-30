Health-Care Apps Which You Can Use During Lockdown And Avoid Going Out Features oi-Karan Sharma

Due to the coronavirus outbreak across the nation, citizens of India are restricted to stay in their house. People are not confined to visit hospitals to take medical help, but most of us are not confident about going out. Instead of going out during this pandemic, one can save the risk and can get treated while sitting at home. In this era of health-tech, there are many apps which provide health care facilities.

Users can get instant consultation from doctors at any odd hour of the day. Doctors can track the symptoms through a video chat and can prescribe the required medicine. The whole thing is fast, easy and reliable as well.

Health-tech apps have increased the accessibility to health care using video consultation even in the remotest locations. One can reach out to doctors anywhere, anytime without any restrictions.

The video and audio connectivity allow the virtual meeting in real-time from any location.

Here is the list of health-tech apps where you can connect with doctors virtually:

Navia Life Care It is a digital health-care startup and has recently launched its video consultation facility, Navia e-Consult. It is integrated with Navia's Smart EMR platform, where doctors create digital prescriptions while having a virtual conversation with the patient. Prescriptions suggested buy the doctors will be sent on the app as well as WhatsApp. Patients can book appointments with doctors and will be able to receive a callback by the doctor using the in-app video calling feature, protecting their privacy and a doctor's personal time. Meddo Meddo partners with doctors to provide all health care needs to the patients under one roof. It includes doctor consultation, nutrition, lifestyle, lab testing and other health services. Practo Third on the list is an app which provides access to the network of doctors and clinics, it has more than 120000 verified doctors. You can select a particular speciality or a doctor and describe your ailment. You can also have a one on one call or chat with the doctor. The app can also use Google maps and show you the way to the doctors near you. mFine It offers 24x7 online consultation with AI-powered and consultancy over 25 specializations. One can make video or audio call to the doctor via the tie-up they have made with various hospitals and doctors. Each appointment is payable but follows up are not. You may also receive prescriptions via the app.

