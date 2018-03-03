Here's a trick to create Fake WhatsApp and Facebook Conversations

Most of our conversation with our friends happens through our social media websites including Facebook Messenger, Whatsapp, and other apps. We all love to prank our friends in one way or the other and in this article, we will guide you on a trick to create Fake WhatsApp and Facebook Conversations.

There are ways, where you can actually create fake chats conversations that look real, where it would become tough for anyone to distinguish between the real and fake ones. In order to do this, you need to download an app called Yazzy from Google Play Store, which is used to create fake conversations and status for different social media platforms.

How to create Fake conversation on Facebook

Step 1: First, you have to download and install the Yazzy app on your device from Google Play Store.

Step 2: Now open the Yazzy app and select Facebook Messenger.

Step 3: In the main section, you have to type a name of the first person of your fake chat and Tap on the avatar to change the image.

Step 4: Now go to messages and type your message.

Step 5: After this, go back to the main tab and type a new name for the second person.

Step 6: Now Repeat the above steps to add messages from both the sides.

Step 7: Also, you can easily edit the WiFi network signal strength, Cellular network level by heading to the Status Bar tab.

Step 8: Once you are done, tap on 'Image' tab and check how your chats conversations look like.

Step 9: You can save it or share it.

Step 1: Now open the Yazzy app and select New WhatsApp, where you will get the sample of the Whatsapp conversation page.

Step 2: Tap on the avatar icon to change the image and also tap on the name to change it.

Step 3: Now tap on the circular orange icon, where you will get to choose options including Received message, Sent message, Received image, Sent image.

Step 4: With this, you can type the message you want and can also fake the date and time of the messages.

Step 5: There is an option to configure the status bar from the settings, where you can edit the Wi-Fi network signal strength, Cellular network level, and battery level.

Step 6: Once you are done, save it and share it with your friends.