How To Add Links In Instagram Stories Without 10K Followers - Step By Step Guide

Instagram is the first choice for influencers to promote their business or showcase any talent. Since its launch, the app has got several new features. Now, the Facebook-owned photo-sharing app has introduced a new feature which will allow everyone to add link on their Instagram story.

Previously, not everyone was allowed to add links to their Instagram story. Only those with more than 10,000 followers and a verified account were allowed to link to their Instagram story. Instagram has now brought a 'Link' sticker option which has replaced the 'Swipe Up' option. Using the 'Link' sticker, everyone can add link to their story. Check out how the new feature works.

How To Add Links On Instagram Story Without 10K Followers

Now, you don't need a verified account or 10K followers to add link to your Instagram story. Here's the step-by-step guide on how can you add links to your Instagram Story without 10K followers.

Step 1: Open Instagram and click or select an image or video which you want to put as your story.

Step 2: Now, tap on the sticker option at the top and you can see the Link option.

Step 3: Then click on that and add the link you want to post. One can add their uploaded content's link and your followers can visit your posts by clicking the link.

Step 4: You need to paste the URL link and then you can share it to your Story section.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Can I add a link to the Instagram story without a verified account?

Ans: Yes, Instagram's 'Link' sticker option now allows everyone to add links to the Instagram story.

2. Is the 'Link' sticker option is more effective than the 'Swipe Up' method?'

Ans: Yes, the new 'Link' sticker option will allow you to add the link anywhere on your story.

3. Has the 'swipe up' option been removed?

Ans: Yes, Instagram has replaced the 'Swipe Up' option with the 'Link' sticker option.

4. How many followers do I need to add a link to the Instagram story?

Ans: Now, you don't need any particular number of followers to add links to your Instagram story.

