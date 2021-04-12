ENGLISH

    Umang App Explained: Check Your EPF Balance, Withdrawal PF Using Umang App

    Umang app (Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance) was announced by PM Narendra Modi back in 2017 with an aim to provide multiple government services on a single mobile app. The app allows you to access 1200+ services including apply for PAN number, gas booking, mobile bill, electricity bill payments, and more.

    How To Check Your EPF Balance And Withdrawal PF Using Umang App

     

    Even, citizens can access Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) services via this app. EPF stands for Employees' Provident Fund which is a savings scheme for employees. To check all details related to your EPF account using the Umang app, you need to activate your UAN (Universal Account Number) and register your mobile number. In case you have not yet activated the UAN number then follow these steps:

    Step 1: Go to EPFO's official website and click on the 'Activate UAN' option.

    Step 2: Then you need to fill all the required details including UAN number, Name, DOB, Mobile number, etc. You can find your UAN number on your payslip.

    Step 3: Once you enter all details then click on 'Get Authentication PIN'.

    Step 4: Now you will get a one-time password on your mobile number and paste the OTP under 'Enter OTP' option.

    Step 5: Finally, click on the 'Validate OTP' option to activate your UAN. Then the password will be sent to your registered mobile number. Now, you can check your EPF account balance through the Umang app. Here's the step by step guide on how to check EPF balance:

    1. Download the Umang app from the Play Store or Apple's App Store.

    2. Launch the app and select EPFO and then head over to the 'Employee Centric Services.'

    3. Now, click on 'View Passbook' and enter your UAN and click on the 'Get OTP option for the OTP.

    4. Then, enter the OTP and click on 'login' to check your EPF balance.

     

    How To Use Umang App For PF Withdrawal

    Even you can withdraw the EPF amount via this app. For this, you need to go to the EPFO option on the app. Then click on the 'Request for advance (Covid 19)' and enter UAN and click on get OTP. Then login into your account and click on the ' proceed for claim' option. Lastly, you need to mention your address and bank account details to finish the process. Moreover, you can check your PF balance by SMS, Missed Call, EPFO official website as well.

    Story first published: Monday, April 12, 2021, 16:00 [IST]
