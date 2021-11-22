Just In
- 6 min ago Kingston XS2000 Portable SSD Review: Pocket Friendly By All Means
- 1 hr ago Airtel Prepaid Tariff Hike: Check Out New Price Here
- 2 hrs ago Oppo Reno7 Series Launching On November 25; Triple Cameras, 65W Fast Charging Support Tipped
- 2 hrs ago Tecno Pova Neo, Yet Another Budget Smartphone Likely On Cards
Don't Miss
- Sports India vs New Zealand: Good series win but we are also quite realistic, says Rahul Dravid
- Automobiles Skoda Slavia Vs Rivals - Specifications Compared
- Finance Bharti Airtel Announces Revised Mobile Tariffs; Shares Hit 52-Week High
- Movies Kurup Box Office 10-Day Collections: Dulquer Salmaan Starrer Enters The 100-Crore Club?
- News As China’s appeal drops, global venture capital funds flood India
- Lifestyle Government Allows Serum Institute To Export 50 Lakh Covishield Doses Under Covax To 4 Nations
- Education INI CET Result 2022 Declared For MD, MS, DM, MCh And MDS Courses; Here’s How To Check INI CET Result
- Travel Top Road Trips In India Perfect For A Winter Adventure
JPG To PDF: Easy Steps To Convert JPG File To PDF On PC, Android, iOS
JPG files for photos are widely used for its clarity and high resolution. On the other hand, you might need to convert JPG files into other formats like PDF for smaller size, compression, and even sometimes to edit it. Converting JPG to PDF is easy and can be done on your PC, Android phone, or iPhone. Here are some steps to do it.
How To Convert JPG To PDF On PC Via Print?
One of the easiest ways to convert any file to PDF is using the print option. Here, you don't need any printer attached to your PC. Here's how to convert JPG to PDF via the print option:
Step 1: Firstly, open the JPG file that you wish to convert
Step 2: Find the Print icon or just press Ctrl + P
Step 3: Here, you will find several options in the drop-down menu > select Microsoft Print to PDF
Step 4: Scroll down to select Print > Another window will pop up to select the choice of the location you wish to save the PDF file
Step 5: Select the location and press Save. The JPG file to PDF will automatically get converted and saved at your desired location.
How To Convert JPG To PDF Via Third-Parties On PC?
Apart from this, you can also convert JPG to PDF via third-party platforms and apps on your PC. To note, there are several platforms and apps you can find online, including Smallpdf, ilovepdf, and so on. Here's how to do it:
Step 1: Open a browser on your PC or laptop > search convert JPG to PDF
Step 2: You'll find a list of options include Smallpdf and ilovepdf. Select either one
Step 3: Next, you'll need to upload the JPG file for conversion. You can also drop the file or access it from cloud storage
Step 4: Select the "convert" button and the JPG to PDF conversion will begin
Step 5: You can now save the PDF file at your desired location or mail it or upload it to the cloud.
How To Convert JPG To PDF On Android Phone
Converting JPG to PDF on your Android phone is quite easy and can be done in an instant. One of the easiest ways to get the conversion done is using the Google Photos app, which comes pre-installed on Android phones. Here's how to do it:
Step 1: Open the Google Photos app on your Android phone
Step 2: Select the image that you wish to convert from JPG to PDF. You can choose a photo even it isn't backed on Google Photos.
Step 3: Tap on the three-dot menu from the top right corner of the screen and select the Print option.
Step 4: Select the ‘down' icon at the top right corner > save the JPG file as a PDF. The file will appear in the Files or File Manager app
How To Convert JPG To PDF On iPhone?
Unlike Android phones, the process to convert JPG to PDF on iPhone is a bit different. You will need a third-party app like Adobe Scan to get the job done. Here's how to convert JPG to PDF on your iPhone:
Step 1: Download and install the Adobe Scan app
Step 2: Select the gallery or camera icon to upload the JPG image of your choice
Step 3: Now, you can choose between one or multiple images to convert to PDF
Step 4: Now, select the ‘Save PDF' option from the top right corner of the screen.
Step 5: This will convert the JPG to PDF, and you can save the PDF file on your device or store it on iCloud
-
1,29,900
-
79,990
-
38,900
-
1,19,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
86,999
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
49,999
-
15,999
-
20,449
-
7,332
-
18,990
-
31,999
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
37,877
-
21,033
-
19,345
-
21,018
-
20,190
-
5,882
-
27,707
-
19,348
-
16,061
-
10,180