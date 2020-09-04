Teacher’s Day 2020: How To Download And Send Teacher’s Day WhatsApp Stickers On Your Smartphone Features oi-Sharmishte Datti

Like all celebrations this year, Teacher's Day is also going to be a virtual one. Thanks to messaging and social networking platforms like WhatsApp, Facebook, and so - we're able to stay in touch with our teachers even after graduating. To make the day more interesting, you can send them Teacher's Day stickers on WhatsApp.

How To Send Teacher's Day WhatsApp Stickers On Android

There are a few simple steps to send Teacher's Day stickers on WhatsApp, which are listed below:

Step 1: Open the Google Play Store and search for Teacher's Day stickers for WhatsApp. The page will open to many options, including apps that send personalized messages, images, and more.

Step 2: Select the app of your choice and download it. Next, allow the newly downloaded app the access to WhatsApp. WhatsApp will also ask for permission, which you need to grant.

Step 3: You will be able to see the new stickers pack on WhatsApp by clicking on the '+' icon in the emojis tab.

Step 4: You can now send the Teacher's Day WhatsApp stickers to your teachers and mentors.

How To Send Teacher's Day WhatsApp Stickers On iOS

The procedure to send Teacher's Day stickers on WhatsApp from your iOS device is slightly different. Firstly, there are no Teacher's Day stickers on the Apple App Store. You could find a few sticker packs, but they would be limited for Teacher's Day wishes.

Hence, iOS users can custom-make the Teacher's Day WhatsApp stickers using the Sticker Maker app from the App Store. With this, you can select the image from your Photos app, which is converted to a sticker. Next, you'll need to provide permission to WhatsApp to use the new sticker. Once done, you can share the custom-made Teacher's Day stickers to your teachers. Alternatively, you can forward a few Teacher's Day stickers from your Android device to your iOS device and share it with your teachers.

