How To Download Dream11 App And Play Dream11 IPL Fantasy Cricket

Dream11 is the name we're hearing more often, especially as the app is sponsoring the IPL 2020 season. For those unaware, Dream11 is a fantasy sports platform where users can download the app and play hockey, football, basketball, kabaddi, and of course - cricket. Here's how you can download and play on the Dream11 app.

How To Download Dream11 App On Android, iOS

As noted, Dream11 is a fantasy gaming app that is legal and available on both Google Play Store and Apple App Store. To download the Dream11 app, head over to the Google Play or App Store on your Android and iOS devices. Search for Dream11 in the search bar and that will automatically fetch the app. Click on download/get and the app automatically gets installed on your device.

How To Play Dream11 On Android, iOS

Once the app is downloaded, you can begin playing your choice of fantasy sport on the Dream11 app. As noted, the list of games includes cricket, basketball, football, and so on. Like all fantasy sports, users can create their team with their choice of players and play against another competent team. Additionally, Dream11 also has many competitions where users can win and earn money.

𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝘀𝗽𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗮𝗰𝗹𝗲 𝘆𝗼𝘂 𝗵𝗮𝘃𝗲 𝗯𝗲𝗲𝗻 𝘄𝗮𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗳𝗼𝗿 🤩



What better than @mipaltan taking on @ChennaiIPL to start the #Dream11IPL 💙💛



Download the app and create your teams now! Click: https://t.co/HRtDZJOmca. #MIvsCSK pic.twitter.com/eCZwiTc0wW — Dream11 (@Dream11) September 18, 2020

How To Play Dream11 IPL Fantasy Cricket

With the IPL fever hitting in, users can further enjoy the experience with their choice of teams and players. Here's how you can play Dream11 IPL fantasy cricket:

Step 1: Open the Dream11 app and select a match. It could be any upcoming match of the IPL 2020 season with teams like Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, RCB, and so on.

Step 2: Create your team by selecting the players of your choice. It's often advised to pick a balanced team with a good number of batsmen and bowlers.

Step 3: Once done, you can join contests and begin the competition. Every game earns you fantasy points based on the on-ground performance of the players. When you win more points, you can earn more money.

Let The Games Begin!

Do note, there are a couple of terms and conditions to play the Dream11 app. There are options for free and paid contests to play the app. If you wish to earn via paid contests, you'll also need to pay an entry-amount - which in turn will win you money. Of course, that will largely depend on the fantasy points you earn.

