How To Get Refund From Google Play Store; Step-By-Step Process

Sometimes people purchase an app or a game and later find them disappointing. Sometimes the app or game doesn't work on their device as intended. Or they don't find the purchase at par the standard they were expecting. No matter what the case is, the consumers can easily get a refund from the Google Play store, given they have a good reason for it.

So in this post, we are going to show the users how to get a refund from the Google Play Store. So read the step-by-step process to get the money back.

How To Get Refund For Apps Or Games From Play Store

Google Play Store's refund policy is quite clear. The users can instantly cancel and get a refund within 48 hours of buying an app or a game. They can apply for a refund using both the app on their phone or using the Play Store support website.

Get Refund Using Play Store App On The Phone

Google Play Store app on Android smartphones allows the users to get a refund within two hours of purchase. Here's how to do it.

First of all, the users need to open the Google Play Store app on their phones.

Then tap the three horizontal lines on the top left corner of the page.

Then they will need to go to Account > Purchase History.

Post that, they can find the app or game they want to apply refund for.

Then they need to tap on the app and refund. The app/game will be uninstalled from the device and the money will be refunded.

The users will also get an email about the cancellation of the purchase.

Get Refund Using Browser On Desktop

If the users have gone past the two-hour limit, but it still hasn't been 48 hours since the purchase, they can apply for a refund using a browser.

First, the consumers can click here to go to Google Play's refund request page and click the "Request a refund".

There will be a prompt to request a refund and tap on the "Continue" box will take one more step closer to a refund.

The new page will ask the users to confirm their Google account. Selecting "Yes" and clicking "Continue" will show their all recent purchases.

Then they need to select the app/game for refund and click the continue button. The new page will ask a reason for the refund request.

Then they need to describe the issue for the update and click on "Request refund", and their application will be submitted.

If it has been more than 48 hours after making the purchase, the users will need to contact the developer of the app/game via email. Then the refund is subject to the developer's own policy. The users can follow the procedure mentioned above to request in-app purchase refunds as well. For books, TV shows, and movies, Google allows refunds for up to seven days.

Google Play Store usually refunds the money to the account of users within one business day. However, sometimes it can take up to four business days for some requests.

