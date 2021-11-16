How To Get YouTube Premium Subscription For Free; Step-By-Step Process Features oi-Tanaya Dutta

YouTube has become the first choice for everyone to showcase their talent. It launched the YouTube Premium back in 2018, which was previously known as YouTube Red. YouTube Premium is a paid subscription service for users which offers several benefits including ad-free content.

We already know YouTube offers a one-month free trial with subscription plans. However, you can extend this time further. In this article, we will discuss ​how to get the YouTube Premium subscription for free.

YouTube Premium Subscription Benefits

YouTube Premium subscription is available in two prepaid options - a monthly plan priced at Rs. 199 and a quarterly plan priced at Rs. 399. With this, one can enjoy videos from YouTube, YouTube Kids, and YouTube Music. As a YouTube Premium user, you can enjoy ad-free videos. With YouTube Premium, you can download any videos for offline viewing and your video plays uninterrupted in the background.

How To Get YouTube Premium Subscription For Free

To sign up for YouTube Premium, go to your mobile web browser or directly open the YouTube app. Now, go to your profile and click on the Get YouTube Premium. You can now choose a plan as your preference or to get a free one-month trial follow these steps:

Step 1: Open the YouTube app and click on the profile icon then Get YouTube Premium option or you can directly visit the YouTube Premium page from here.

Step 2: Choose any plan from two options - Family or Student.

Step 3: Then click on the "Try it Free" option.

Step 4: After that, you will need to add your Credit/Debit Card details.

Step 5: Now, enjoy YouTube Premium 1-month free trial.

How To Extend YouTube Premium Free Subscription For Long Time

If are a Flipkart Plus member, you can get free premium membership of 6 months. For that, you will need 150 Flipkart Plus Super Coins. Now, check how to extend the free one-month subscription to six months.

Step 1: First, open the Flipkart website or you can also download the mobile app from Play Store or Apple's App Store. Now, log into your Flipkart Plus ID and password as a regular Flipkart user won't be eligible for this.

Step 2: Then head over to the 'Flipkart Zone' which can be accessed via the Menu section.

Step 3: Now, you will see the 'Reward' section and search for the YouTube Premium Reward.

Step 4: You can change the filter and select entertainment or music. Although, I did not find the YouTube Premium reward at this moment. In case, you find the reward, then follow the other steps below.

Step 5: Then choose the offer and you will need 150 Super Coins. After selecting the offer, you will receive an OTP on your registered mobile no.

Step 6: Now, you will get a voucher and copy the voucher code and paste the code on the YouTube Premium free subscription page to get a free subscription of 6 months. It is also important to note that the free process will only be eligible for new users.

