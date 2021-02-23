How To Hack WhatsApp Using Whazzak? Is Whazzak Safe? Features oi-Sandeep Sarkar

WhatsApp is one of the most secure platforms for messaging on Android and iOS smartphones. Its availability of the desktop version is another factor for its popularity amongst the masses. The platform supports end-to-end encryption that keeps messaging discreet and safe from hackers. The company keeps on updating its privacy policy to keep the application secure.

However, several attempts have been made to break the security layers on this application. And numerous apps on Google PlayStore claim to hack WhatsApp. Called spyware apps and tools, these third-party applications let you read conversations and view data of other users on your smartphones. One such application which is grabbing the attention of the masses is Whazzak.

Users' queries have been pouring in looking for ways to use this application to hack other WhatsApp numbers. Since WhatsApp is based on end-to-end encryption, is it even possible to hack the service? If you are also wondering how an online tool can let you spy on a WhatsApp contact then make sure you go through this article.

How To Hack WhatsApp Using Whazzak?

Step 1: Whazzak is an online tool and it can be accessed on any laptop or PC via Google Chrome or any other web browser. Just type in https://whazzak.com/hack.php on any web browser or click on this link.

Step 2: The next page will ask you for the victim's phone number where you essentially need to fill the number whose WhatsApp files you want to spy.

Step 3: Now, click on the 'Hack' option.

Step 4: The hack process will begin in the window below. Wait for the data to download completely.

Step 5: Once the data file is downloaded, you will be asked to verify to complete the download. That's all the steps you need to follow.

Is It Safe To Hack WhatsApp Using Whazzak?

Apparently, the whole process seems to be a hoax. The hack process running in the background is gimmicky and seems to be designed to give an illusion of an ongoing procedure. It doesn't really collect any data from the third person's WhatsApp account. Also, you wouldn't get any data to download in the end.

WhatsApp's end-to-end encryption isn't easy to hack and tools like these certainly don't have the possibility of breaking into the security layers of the messaging app's security. We will advise you to stay cautious of any such apps or tools as there is also a possibility of viruses and malware making way to your devices post usage. Security concerns can never be ruled out. Besides, it is unethical and illegal to hack another persons data for personal use (if the victim is unaware).

