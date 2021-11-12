How To Hide Unsuitable Content From Your Kids On Video Streaming Platforms Features oi-Tanaya Dutta

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, children are now spending most of their time indoors. For that, they usually use their parents' smartphones for many purposes whether it is an online class or watching cartoons. Nowadays, kids are very advanced, from playing cartoon videos on YouTube and Netflix they know everything.

There are some certain movies or series that you want to hide from your children. To make your job easy, YouTube and other video-streaming apps have parental controls which will help you to hide content that is not suitable for your children.

Although platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime are now offering a particular section for kids. However, using parental controls, you can block unsuitable content from your kids. If you are looking for the process, let's dive into details.

How To Set Up Parental Controls On Amazon Prime Video

Before starting how to set parental controls on Amazon Prime, if you are not aware of how to access the Amazon kid section. Open your Amazon Prime app and then you can see the kid section net to the 'Movies' section. Now follow these steps to set up parental controls.

Step 1: First, open the Amazon Prime Video app on your Android or iOS devices.

Step 2: Now, go to the ''My Stuff'' option and click on settings.

Step 3: Then go to the parental control section.

Step 4: There you will see the 'Viewing Restrictions' and tap on this.

Step 5: Now, it will ask for your Prime Video login details.

Step 6: After that, you will have to set a five-digit pin.

Step 7: Finally, click on the 'save' option to set.

How To Set Up Parental Controls On YouTube

Based on what we regularly search on YouTube, the video comes to your home page. In that case, setting parental control will be helpful for your child as most of the times kids watch cartoons and videos on YouTube. Follow these steps to set up parental controls on YouTube.

Step 1: Open YouTube and go to your account.

Step 2: Now, click on settings and then the general option.

Step 3: Scroll down and you can see the 'Restriction Mode' section and click on that to activate. (It is also important to note, this setting only applies to this app on that particular device).

How To Set Up Parental Controls On Netflix

Like Amazon Prime Video, Netflix has also a specific 'Kid section'. However, setting parental controls over this video-streaming app will be much better. Here's the step-by-step guide on how to set up parental controls on your Netflix account.

Step 1: First, open your Netflix and go to account settings.

Step 2: Now, select the Parental Controls section and it will ask for the Netflix password.

Step 3: Then you will have to set a four-digit pin and click on the save option.

Step 4: After that, select the pin protection for - Little Kids - (ALL), Older Kids (7+), Teens (13+), and Adults (16+, 18+). Finally, click on the save option.

Best Mobiles in India