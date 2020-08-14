Paytm: How To Keep Your Account Safe From Online KYC Scam Features oi-Tanaya Dutta

Digital payment apps have now made payment methods much easier. Now, most people prefer not keeping cash, as everything from shopping to food, electric bills, can be paid for digitally. Besides, Paytm users are also getting various cashback when they buy any kind of tickets (movie, train, flight) through it. But many have also been cheated in the name of these popular apps.

While these digital payment platforms ensure everything is secure, there have been several Paytm scams over the years. Online scammers have stolen Rs 1.13 crore from 190 Paytm users in the name of the online KYC update.

Know About Paytm KYC Scam

Currently, the most common Paytm fraud is the KYC scam. Hackers are stealing account related details in the name of KYC verification. Many times, they ask users to download Team Viewer through which hackers can see the screen of the phone. Then the hackers tell users to log out of the Paytm app and log in again.

They even ask users to transfer some amount to check if the KYC process is completed when the hackers find out the Paytm PIN. Even in December last year, Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma tweeted about the scam. He asked the customers to ignore any SMS received to make your Paytm account or any KYC.

How Can You Protect Yourself From This Kind Of Deception?

Ignore these messages if you have already finished your KYC. Also, whenever you get a message to do such KYC verification and to understand whether it is a fraud, first see if the message is written in the pattern. They write in general Dear customer, your Paytm account will be blocked, please complete KYC. So, beware of such scams.

Best Mobiles in India