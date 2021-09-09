How To Pay LIC Premium Online Via Google Pay, PhonePe, Paytm Features oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

LIC or Life Insurance Corporation of India is one of the largest and most trusted investors among Indians. This is because LIC is owned and operated by the Indian government. Due to its popularity, many have their insurance policy in LIC and if you own one, then here's great news for you.

Given that everything has become online in recent years, you need not wait in long queues as you had to in the past to pay your LIC premiums. There are many mobile apps to pay your life insurance premium easily and quickly within a few taps on your smartphone. Check out how to pay LIC premium via popular UPI apps such as Google Pay, Paytm, and PhonePe.

How To Pay LIC Premium Online Via Google Pay

Google Pay, the UPI payment service from Google is quite popular for instant transactions. Here, you will get to know how to pay your LIC premium via Google Pay.

Step 1: Download the Google Pay app on your device.

Step 2: Register using your Gmail address and phone number.

Step 3: Log in to your account once it is activated. Skip these steps if you already use Google Pay.

Step 4: Click on 'New Payment'.

Step 5: Click on 'Bill Payment'.

Step 6: Tap on the LIC option or type LIC and then click on it. You will get 'No Accounts Linked' in this window.

Step 7: Click on 'Get Started'.

Step 8: Enter the email ID, policy number, and Account name to link your LIC account.

Step 9: Click on 'Bill Details'.

Step 10: Click on 'Pay Bill' and check if all policy details are mentioned correctly.

Step 11: Select the account.

Step 12: Enter UPI PIN and that's it.

How To Pay LIC Premium Online Via Phone Pe

To pay your LIC Premium using Phone Pe, follow the steps here.

Step 1: Download and set up the app if you do not use Phone Pe.

Step 2: Click on Recharge and Pay Bills.

Step 3: Choose Insurance Premium and search for LIC in the list.

Step 4: Click on LIC option.

Step 5: Enter the policy number and email ID and confirm it.

Step 6: Select the Payment option after verifying the details.

Step 7: Click on Proceed.

How To Pay LIC Premium Online Via Paytm

To pay your LIC Premium using Paytm, follow the steps here.

Step 1: Download and set up Paytm or just open the app.

Step 2: Click on the option 'LIC of India'.

Step 3: Enter the policy number and other details.

Step 4: Click on proceed to make the payment towards your LIC premium.

Step 5: Select the payment method of your choice.

Step 6: Complete the payment.

Also, there is a LIC Direct app that you can download and install. This app will let you pay the life insurance premium without any registration process. Just type in your policy details and make the payment. You can download all the transaction statements from this app. The method you want to choose is completely your choice.

Best Mobiles in India