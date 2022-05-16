ENGLISH

    Blur Tool On WhatsApp: How To Use Blur Tool On WhatsApp For iPhone?

    By
    |

    WhatsApp is a popular messaging platform that has now expanded to include several new features like WhatsApp Pay. Additionally, WhatsApp has specific features and options for sharing and receiving media, which are available only on the iOS platform. For instance, the blur tool on WhatsApp for iPhone.

     

    What Is WhatsApp Blur Tool?

    What Is WhatsApp Blur Tool?

    As the name suggests, the blur tool on WhatsApp allows users to blue a media, specifically an image. Users can blur the entire image or only part of an image. Interestingly, the blur tool on WhatsApp has helped several people who don't want to share all the specifications of an image.

    How To Use Blur Took On WhatsApp For iPhone?
     

    How To Use Blur Took On WhatsApp For iPhone?

    The steps to using the WhatsApp blur tool on iPhone are pretty easy. You can follow these steps for the same:

    Step 1: Firstly, make sure you have the latest version of WhatsApp on your phone. You can check for the latest updates on the App Store

    Step 2: Open WhatsApp on your iPhone > select the individual chat or the group chat where you want to send the blurred image

    Step 3: Click on the camera icon in the chat section > and now select the gallery icon on the bottom-left corner of the screen

    Step 4

    Step 4: Now choose the image that you wish to share, which you will be blurring

    Step 5: Next, select the pencil icon on the top-right corner of the screen, which will reveal multiple colors

    Step 6: Here, select the bluish-white blur section, which is just on top of the grey color

    Step 7

    Step 7: Now bring the pencil to the part you wish to blue and run it all over. You can do this for specific parts or even the entire image

    Step 8: Lastly, you can add a caption if you wish and send it

    These are the steps to blur an image on WhatsApp for iPhone. You can do the same for sharing images on Status as well. Instead of selecting the individual chat icon, click on the Status button and follow the same steps.

    There are many reasons to blur an image as it might be personal, gory, or to adhere to the regulations. These simple tricks will now help you share blurred images on WhatsApp for iPhone.

    Story first published: Monday, May 16, 2022, 10:41 [IST]
