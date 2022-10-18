Just In
- 46 min ago WhatsApp Is More Secure Than iMessage, Claims Meta CEO; Is It Really?
- 1 hr ago Jeep Avenger EV SUV With 550km Range Announced: A Good Option Below ₹30 Lakh?
- 1 hr ago Nothing Ear (1) Price Increased in Indian & Global Markets: Still Worth Buying?
- 2 hrs ago Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro TWS Earbuds Review: Better In Every Sense
Don't Miss
- Movies Ali Fazal Wants Sajid Khan's Removal From Bigg Boss 16, See Post
- News PM Modi to inspect first-of-its kind National Maritime Heritage Complex
- Automobiles Mahindra Offering Huge Discounts - Benefits Up To Rs 1.75 Lakh Off On Scorpio, XUV300, Marazzo & Bolero
- Finance Shares Of This Tata Stock See Sharp Dip Of 15% In 1 Week, Falls Over 7% In Just 1 Day
- Sports BCCI not looking to send Sourav Ganguly's name for ICC chairman
- Lifestyle New Omicron Subvariant BQ.1 Detected In Maharashtra: What You Should Know
- Education TS ICET 2022 Counselling Result: Seat Allotment Out, Check Provisional result at tsicet.nic.in
- Travel List of Top MICE Destinations In India
Flipkart Ups Its Online Shopping Experience With Metaverse; Here's How to Shop in Flipverse
Walmart-owned e-commerce portal Flipkart has launched a metaverse-based shopping platform called Flipverse. This platform will let users discover and shop products in an innovative way using the metaverse. As of now, this service will be available for as many as 15 brands across categories.
Flipkart has partnered with eDAO, a Polygon-incubated organization. This company designs and launches global art, media, and entertainment IPs into Web3. The objective of this move is to change the way people shop in the future. Flipverse is already live on the Flipkart Android app. The pilot experience will be live for a few days until October 23. Here's how to use and shop on Flipverse.
Related: Flipkart offers on flagship smartphones you shouldn't miss
What is Flipverse?
The newly launched metaverse space Flipverse lets customers discover products across categories in an interactive and gamified way. It gives them access to brands, digital collectibles, and Supercoins on the Flipkart app. It will be available on Flipkart's newly launched FireDrops platform, which is available on the e-commerce retailer's mobile app.
As mentioned above, Flipverse supports as many as 15 brands in the first phase. These include Puma, Nivea, Noise, Lavie, Butterfly India, Himalaya, and more.
Flipverse will let a multiverse of brands create unique product launches, and inspiring experiences to engage users. It will give brands the ability to generate and create their metaverse digital twin in the virtual world. This digital twin will be able to experience products, claim digital collectibles, and win offers to unlock unique offers and experiences.
Related: Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2022 dates announced
How to Enter and Shop in Flipverse
Follow the below steps to enter and shop in Flipverse.
Step 1: Visit https://firedrops.flipkart.com/qr-page.html on your computer.
Step 2: Now, you need to click on 'Enter Flipverse' and scan the code displayed on the laptop's screen using your Android smartphone.
Step 3: This will redirect you to the FireDrops app. Here, you need to choose a username.
Step 4: Tap on Menu and choose Flipverse.
Step 5: Your avatar will be entered in Flipverse. You can see products from the supported brands on the display.
Step 6: You can navigate using the on-screen controls.
Step 7: You can tap on specific products to know more details. You can also check for any deals or discounts on the Flipkart site from Flipverse.
Notably, the virtual shopping experience using metaverse will work better on WiFi connections.
-
54,999
-
36,599
-
39,999
-
38,990
-
1,29,900
-
79,990
-
38,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
79,900
-
1,09,999
-
1,19,900
-
21,999
-
1,29,900
-
12,999
-
44,999
-
15,999
-
7,332
-
17,091
-
21,825
-
11,999
-
24,050
-
12,999
-
12,595
-
14,999
-
17,749
-
9,681
-
16,999
-
10,000