Indian Railways introduces UTS app to book unreserved tickets

Millions of commuters book railway tickers on a daily basis and many of them face issues with unreserved tickets, which has become a menace. Indian Railways has come up with a solution to this issue. It has introduced an application called UTS app to let people book and cancel unreserved tickets. Apart from there, there is a slew of other facilities too aimed to make things easier for the daily commuters.

The UTS app developed by CRIS (Center for Railway Information System) will save commuters from the trouble of waiting in queues to purchase tickets and railway passes. This app lets people book tickets through their smartphones. It is available on Android and Windows platforms for now.

R-Wallet recharge

Besides letting commuters book unreserved train tickets, the new UTS app lets users cancel tickets, renew or book a season pass, buy platform tickets and more using the Railway Wallet (R-wallet) balance. The wallet can be topped up through net banking, UPI and debit cards. The R-Wallet can be recharged either at the UTS counter or the recharge option available in https://www.utsonmobile.indianrail.gov.in.

UTS app by Railways

Initially, users have to register by providing basic details such as mobile number, name, city, default booking train type, class, ticket type, number of passengers and frequently traveling routes. Once the registration is over, the R-Wallet will be created automatically with zero balance. Users can travel without the hard copy of the booked train ticket. The 'Show Ticket' option in the app will display the ticket, which is useful while checking.

While booking unreserved tickets, users can choose between two options - normal booking and quick booking. Also, there is a facility of buying season passes and platform tickets. Users can choose between Journey by QR and Platform by QR in the app and a facility to move the data to a new device too, which will transfer the season pass and pending reservations.

The new UTS app is free of cost and there is no charge to create the R-wallet. Each user can add up to five default routes and select the most frequently traveled route to book a ticket quickly.

However, this app is meant only for unreserved ticket booking so users cannot book tickets in advance using the UTS app.