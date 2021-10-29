Instagram Now Allows You To Add Links On Story Without 10K Followers; How To Do It Features oi-Tanaya Dutta

Instagram is the first choice for influencers to promote their business or showcase any talent. Since its launch, the app has got several new features. Now, the Facebook-owned photo-sharing app has introduced a new feature which will allow everyone to add link on their Instagram story.

We already know not everyone on Instagram is allowed to add links to their Instagram Story. Only those who have more than 10,000 followers and have a verified account are only allowed to put links on their Instagram Story.

With this new feature, we will get an alternative way to add links to our story. However, you are still not able to add the 'Swipe Up' links. So, check out how the new feature works.

How To Add Links On Instagram Story Without 10K Followers

Instagram has now brought a 'Link' sticker option which is an alternative way to add links to Instagram Story. Here's how to add a link to your story.

Step 1: Open Instagram and click or select an image or video which you want to put as your story.

Step 2: Now, tap on the sticker option at the top and you can see the Link option.

Step 3: Then click on that and add the link you want to post. One can add their uploaded content's link and your followers can visit your posts by clicking the link.

Step 4: You need to paste the URL link and then you can share it to your Story section.

How To Add Swipe Up Links On Instagram Story

As above-mentioned, you are still not able to access the 'Swipe Up' links options. If your account is verified or you have more than 10,000 followers, can see a 'Chain' icon at the top. Now follow these steps to add a Swipe Up link.

Step 1: Go to the Instagram Story section and add any story.

Step 2: Then click on the 'Chain' icon and paste the URL link you want to share.

Step 3: Then post your Story and there will be a 'See More' option at the bottom and by clicking it your followers can see your post.

