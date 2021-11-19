Instagram Now Lets You Add Music To Feed Posts; Here's How To Do It Features oi-Tanaya Dutta

Instagram is continuously bringing new features to enhance the user experience. Recently, the Meta-owned photo-sharing app announced two new features for its Reels-Voice Effects and Text To Speech, similar to TikTok. This feature is already available on the platform. Now, the app is testing a new feature that will let you add music to your feed posts.

Presently, Instagram only allows adding music to stories and the Reels. Using the new feature, you can add music to your image or video that you share on the feed. As above-mentioned, the feature is currently being tested in three countries including India, Brazil, and Turkey. If the feature is available for you, this article will be very helpful. Here we have discussed how the Instagram upcoming feature will work.

How To Add Music To Instagram Feed Posts

The process is quite similar to the way you add music to stories. Follow these steps to add music to your Instagram feed posts.

Step 1: Open your Instagram and go to the top-left corner from where we upload our stories.

Step 2: Now, you can see the post option and click on that to upload any post.

Step 3: Then select any image or video from your gallery.

Step 4: If you want, can edit your image using multiple filters available on the app.

Step 5: Now go ahead and you can write a caption, tag your friends, and add location.

Step 6: If the feature is now available for you, you can see the 'add music' option below 'add location'.

Step 7: Tap on the 'add music' option and search for music as your preference. It will also show trending music.

Step 8: Now, select a song and the part of the song you want to add to your post.

Step 9: Instagram will also allow you to select clip duration.

Step 10: Once you've done with all procedures, tap on the 'Done' and share your post.

How To Add Music To Instagram Stories

For the unaware, here we are also listing the step-by-step process for adding music to Instagram stories.

Step 1: First, go to the top-left corner of the Instagram app.

Step 2: Select an image or video from your gallery.

Step 3: Now, click on the sticker logo and you will get several options.

Step 4: Tap on the 'music' option and search for the song.

Step 5: You can change the font design of the music and also select the clip duration and part of the music you want to add.

Step 6: Now, it is ready to post as your story.

Additionally, if you are unable to add music to your feed posts, you can update the app from Google Play Store or Apple's App Store. If you still don't get it then wait a while, as the feature is now out for testing for a few users. Alongside, Instagram is reported to working on a new feature that will allow you to like Stories. However, there is no info on when it will be rolled out officially.

