Instagram Screenshot Notifications: All You Need To Know

Instagram attracts users from all walks of life. A steady stream of content from such a wide pool means that interesting content is just a scroll or swipe away. Memes you want to share with your friends, artwork or scenic pictures you wish to make your wallpaper or video of a recipe that you'd like to save for later use.

Wherever you find content that you wish to download or share, be it a post, story or a DM, getting acquainted with the notification policies will help you understand screenshot notifications better. Screenshots are especially useful when you need to save content in stories because they disappear in 24 hours, irrespective of what's allowed and not according to Instagram's notification policies, being mindful of the privacy of other users is a healthy thing to practice.

1) Instagram Notifications When Taking Screenshots Of A Post

Instagram doesn't notify users when you take a screenshot of their post. These are all the posts and videos that pop up on your home feed or in the explorer's tab. Instagram's bookmarking feature allows you to save content that you do not wish to download locally. The pictures and videos that you have flagged can be accessed from a special section inside your Instagram app and won't take up space in your gallery.

You can also group your bookmarked posts into separate collections. Tapping the Bookmark button at the bottom right corner of an image or a clip saves it. You can view your bookmarked posts in the fifth Profile tab on the Instagram app by touching the three-bar icon in the top-right.

2) Instagram Notifications When Taking Screenshots Of A Story

Although people cannot see if you have taken screenshots of your story now, Instagram did experiment with a feature that sent users a notification when you take a screenshot of a story, the feature was removed from the app.

3) Instagram Notifications When Taking Screenshots Of A Dm

Instagram sends a notification to recipients when you take a screenshot in private conversations, but this is only for disappearing messages. Users can send expiring photos and videos personally to an individual or a group. When someone takes a screenshot of these messages, the delivery status, instead of Delivered or Opened will read 'Screenshot.'

Taking a screenshot of an entire chat or regular texts or images will not send a notification to the person.

4) Instagram Notifications When Making A Screen Recording

Instagram does not send notifications when you screen-record videos in posts and stories. This applies to disappearing DMs as well. You can make a recording and take a screenshot of the video file later on.

5) Instagram Notifications When Someone Screenshots Your Story

Instagram does not send you notifications when someone takes a screenshot of your story. Although the feature was around for a while, it was taken down.

You can switch to a private profile if you're worried about your photos or videos getting misused. You can do this by going into Settings and switching to the Private Account option. You can configure the list by tapping on the Close Friends option in your profile's hamburger option.

