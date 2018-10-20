ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Instagram Story Highlights: You should know these 8 tips and tricks

By

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Instagram stories have been popular and in everyone’s field of vision since its launch, one of the main reasons for this is how much they keep themselves up to date. Consider the Instagram bio for instance, while it might look like a few lines of text, it’s actually a little bit more than that. The features that have been added to Stories make them appear to be an editing suite.

    Instagram Story Highlights: You should know these 8 tips and tricks

    These features might seem quite redundant considering the fact that they last only 24 hours but you can extend the life of these stories by simply adding them to your highlights which pop on your Instagram bio page.

    A few tricks, tips and hidden features that can be used for Instagram Stories have been listed here:

    Adding more highlights

    You can create more than one Highlight folder, you have the option of adding more than Highlight, and they can have numerous Stories in them. The three ways in which you can populate Highlights are as follows:

    Method 1: From Stories

    Step 1: Publish a Story and then click on the Highlight icon.

    Step 2: You will then be able to access the Add to highlights menu. Click on the New icon.

    Step 3: Name your Highlight and click the Add button. You will be able to see your newly created Highlights on your profile screen.

    Method 2: From Profile Screen

    Step 1: Tap on the New icon below your Instagram profile screen.

    Step 2: This will take you to your Story Archive section form where you can choose the Story that you want to add to this Highlight and then click Next.

    Step 3: Name your Highlight and click Done.

    Method 3: From Archives

    Access your archives and tap on the story that you want to add to another Highlight. Hit the Highlight icon at the bottom of the story and you will get the Add to highlights menu. Click on New.

    Add Stories to existing highlights

    You can add stories to existing highlights. Click on the Highlight icon and click on an existing Highlight instead of New. Your story will now appear in that Highlight.

    Move Story from one Highlight to another

    There's no direct way to do this, you need to do this instead:

    Step 1: Access the Highlight from which you want to move a story from.

    Step 2: Go to the story and click on the three-dot menu at the bottom-right corner. From the menu, select Remove from Highlight.

    Sep 3: Now you can add this story to another Highlight.

    Add new title

    To change the name of your Highlight, you need to hold the Highlight on your profile screen and choose Edit Highlight from the pop-up menu.

    Delete Highlights

    Long pressing or holding the Highlight on your profile screen and tapping on Delete Highlight will get rid of your Highlight.

    To delete individual items from a particular Highlight, open that Highlight from the home screen and go to the item, tap on the three-dot icon at the bottom-right corner and choose Remove from Highlight.

    Share Highlights

    You have the option to share your and other users' Highlights with your followers on Instagram directly by choosing 'Send to' after holding the Highlight folder on the profile screen.

    You can share the Highlight with non-Instagram users by clicking on Copy Link and pasting it wherever you wish to share it.

    Read More About: instagram news apps features photos
    Story first published: Sunday, October 21, 2018, 7:45 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 21, 2018
    India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue