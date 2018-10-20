Instagram Story Highlights: You should know these 8 tips and tricks

Adding more highlights

You can create more than one Highlight folder, you have the option of adding more than Highlight, and they can have numerous Stories in them. The three ways in which you can populate Highlights are as follows:

Method 1: From Stories

Step 1: Publish a Story and then click on the Highlight icon.

Step 2: You will then be able to access the Add to highlights menu. Click on the New icon.

Step 3: Name your Highlight and click the Add button. You will be able to see your newly created Highlights on your profile screen.

Method 2: From Profile Screen

Step 1: Tap on the New icon below your Instagram profile screen.

Step 2: This will take you to your Story Archive section form where you can choose the Story that you want to add to this Highlight and then click Next.

Step 3: Name your Highlight and click Done.

Method 3: From Archives

Access your archives and tap on the story that you want to add to another Highlight. Hit the Highlight icon at the bottom of the story and you will get the Add to highlights menu. Click on New.

Add Stories to existing highlights

You can add stories to existing highlights. Click on the Highlight icon and click on an existing Highlight instead of New. Your story will now appear in that Highlight.

Move Story from one Highlight to another

There's no direct way to do this, you need to do this instead:

Step 1: Access the Highlight from which you want to move a story from.

Step 2: Go to the story and click on the three-dot menu at the bottom-right corner. From the menu, select Remove from Highlight.

Sep 3: Now you can add this story to another Highlight.

Add new title

To change the name of your Highlight, you need to hold the Highlight on your profile screen and choose Edit Highlight from the pop-up menu.

Delete Highlights

Long pressing or holding the Highlight on your profile screen and tapping on Delete Highlight will get rid of your Highlight.

To delete individual items from a particular Highlight, open that Highlight from the home screen and go to the item, tap on the three-dot icon at the bottom-right corner and choose Remove from Highlight.

Share Highlights

You have the option to share your and other users' Highlights with your followers on Instagram directly by choosing 'Send to' after holding the Highlight folder on the profile screen.

You can share the Highlight with non-Instagram users by clicking on Copy Link and pasting it wherever you wish to share it.