Instagram Tips & Tricks; How To See Deleted Messages And Posts On Instagram Features oi-Tanaya Dutta

Instagram is one of the most popular social media platforms. It has also introduced so many new features and also more are also coming to make it user-friendly. We already know Instagram has an in-built feature that will allow you to delete sent messages. Now, many of us might think can we get back the deleted message or any posts that we've deleted. To know it, let's dive into details.

How To See Deleted Messages On Instagram

You cannot get back the sent messages in the app; however, it can be available to your email address. Here's the step-by-step guide on how to get back deleted messages on Instagram.

Step 1: Go to your Instagram account and head over to settings options by clicking on three horizontal bars placed on the top right corner.

Step 2: Now, search for the 'Download data' from the search option.

Step 3: Then it will ask for your email address and then your Instagram password.

Step 4: Finally check your email to see the data.

How To Get Back Deleted Posts On Instagram

One can get back the deleted posts such as reels, stories videos, photos, and IGTV videos. However, stories can be accessed only for 24 hours. Follow these steps to restore any deleted posts on Instagram.

Step 1: Similarly, go to the settings options by click on three horizontal bar which is placed on the top right corner.

Step 2: Now click on the 'Account' option.

Step 3: Then go to the Recently Deleted option and you can see your deleted posts.

Step 4: Now, click on the post and tap on the 'restore' option which you want to get back to your account.

How To See Old Stories On Instagram?

You cannot check others' previous stories but can see your own stories.

Step 1: First, click on three horizontal bars placed on the top right corner.

Step 2: Now go to the 'archive' option which is placed below settings.

Step 3: Finally, you can see your previous stories, and if you want then make it a highlight which will be visible to your profile.

