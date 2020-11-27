Interaction With Aditya Vuchi, Founder Doosra App: A Virtual Mobile Number To Curb Unwanted Spam Calls

However, there come scenarios where you are bound to share your contact details with strangers or at a professional front. We bet, given a chance, you would skip sharing your mobile number if it is being collected for surveys and other public and professional affairs.

With the boom in digitalization, this is something hard to stay protected from. User data is being used by organizations for marketing and another purpose. Privacy still remains one of the major concerns in the modern world.

Keeping all the security and privacy concerns in mind, a homegrown company called Ten20 Infomedia Pvt Ltd has come up with a solution in the form of an Android application. The Hyderabad-based firm has developed the app dubbed Doosra which protects your privacy in a unique way.

Using this application, you will be able to escape from the aforementioned scenarios without the need of sharing your primary phone number; saving you from unwanted spam and scam calls. We got a chance to speak with the company's Founder and CEO, Mr. Aditya Vuchi, and got some more insight into the company's latest product -- Doosra.

What Is the Doosra App?

Doosra is a 10-digit, SIM-free mobile number application. This app will allow you to share a secondary phone number which you can share at public places and with businesses. You can receive/ block calls from the desired contacts. It basically is a virtual number that doesn't require any SIM card e-SIM to operate.

How Did The Idea To Design This App Strike?

The company's CEO told GizBot that the idea to develop this app came from personal experience only. Mr. Aditya had to face a similar situation where he was made to share his personal mobile number with a merchant. This raised the privacy concern; in turn, leading to the development of the Doosra app.

How Does Doosra App Functions?

Doosra App is a virtual phone number, explains Mr. Aditya. You can get a unique 10-digit mobile number once you are registered on this application. This app is available for download on both Android and iOS mobile platforms. By default, all the calls are blocked on this application.

However, you can tweak the settings. Either you can allow an incoming call or forward it to your primary mobile number. The caller can also drop a voicemail. Do note that this app supports only incoming calls and you won't be able to make any outgoing calls.

You can add certain numbers to ‘trusted' contacts which will let those calls to bypass the call blocker. Also, the call blocker can be toggled off for a certain period of time.

Is There Any Way To Make Outgoing Calls From Dusra App?

You can't directly place a call from Doosra to other mobile numbers. However, if in case a filtered call lands on your primary number but you somehow miss it; a secure call back is what will come in.

It is like a call bridge where the outgoing call will be placed from your primary number to the system's landline number. The outgoing call will then be generated and instead of your primary number, the landline number will be shown on the other devices.

Is It Different From Other Caller ID Apps And Can We Expect New Features?

Truecaller is a caller ID app and its key function is to show the names of unknown callers. However, Doosra is a virtual mobile number app that saves you from spam calls by blocking them by default.

The app doesn't collect any personal information such as call logs, SMS, and location, etc. Keeping privacy intact is what this app focuses on. As per the company's CEO, numerous feedbacks are being poured in and the company is taking all under consideration for the future. We might get to see some additional features in the coming days.