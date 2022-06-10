iOS 16: Exciting Apple CarPlay Features Coming To Your Car Infotainment System

Apple CarPlay 2.0 Tech For Future Cars

The next generation of Apple CarPlay focuses on bringing a fully integrated and cohesive iPhone experience to your vehicle. Future cars will have enhanced infotainment systems featuring bigger and wider displays covering almost entire dashboards. With the Apple CarPlay 2.0, the technology will push content to multiple screens including the instrument cluster and supported panels. This should give driver's a sense of an immersive iOS ecosystem right in the car's cockpit.

Seamless Vehicle Integration Features

Apple CarPlay 2.0 will integrate the vehicle's native functions like radio and temperature controls. Drivers will have the option to control such basic car features from the CarPlay for a more cohesive driving experience.

Wider Personalization Features

Apple also showed off a handful of new personalization features coming to future vehicles and current cars with Apple CarPlay. The new update will allow for wider personalization options ranging from widgets to curated gauge cluster designs to add a personal touch to the infotainment displays.

Features Coming To Current Generation Vehicles

The current generation of vehicles with Apple CarPlay support will also see some handy new features. These include- Siri enhancements for better hands-free messaging, Podcast improvements with the new Library tab giving quick access to your downloaded podcasts, and new CarPlay apps support such as 'Fueling and Driving task apps'

Additionally, Apple will also extend support for third-party navigation app support; however, vehicle-specific support from manufacturers would be needed. If you want to explore the iOS 16, here's a detailed story to guide you through the process of downloading and installing the new iOS 16 developer Beta update on your compatible iPhone.

Images: Apple