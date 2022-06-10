ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    iOS 16: Exciting Apple CarPlay Features Coming To Your Car Infotainment System

    By
    |

    Apple showcased some jaw-dropping hardware products and gave a glimpse into the future of iOS at this year's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC). The iOS 16 is filled with exciting new features and enhancements such as new personalization features, intuitive widgets, seamless connectivity and sharing for compatible iPhones.

     
    iOS 16: Exciting Apple CarPlay Features For Your Car System

    Among the host of new features coming to your iPhones, the Apple 'CarPlay 2.0' technology stood out for its usability. It can change the way we interact with current and future generation vehicles. If you are also a motorhead like us and prefer driving with the benefits of Apple's CarPlay, continue reading.

    Apple CarPlay 2.0 Tech For Future Cars

    Apple CarPlay 2.0 Tech For Future Cars

    The next generation of Apple CarPlay focuses on bringing a fully integrated and cohesive iPhone experience to your vehicle. Future cars will have enhanced infotainment systems featuring bigger and wider displays covering almost entire dashboards. With the Apple CarPlay 2.0, the technology will push content to multiple screens including the instrument cluster and supported panels. This should give driver's a sense of an immersive iOS ecosystem right in the car's cockpit.

     

    Seamless Vehicle Integration Features

    Seamless Vehicle Integration Features

    Apple CarPlay 2.0 will integrate the vehicle's native functions like radio and temperature controls. Drivers will have the option to control such basic car features from the CarPlay for a more cohesive driving experience.

    Wider Personalization Features
     

    Wider Personalization Features

    Apple also showed off a handful of new personalization features coming to future vehicles and current cars with Apple CarPlay. The new update will allow for wider personalization options ranging from widgets to curated gauge cluster designs to add a personal touch to the infotainment displays.

     

    Features Coming To Current Generation Vehicles

    Features Coming To Current Generation Vehicles

    The current generation of vehicles with Apple CarPlay support will also see some handy new features. These include- Siri enhancements for better hands-free messaging, Podcast improvements with the new Library tab giving quick access to your downloaded podcasts, and new CarPlay apps support such as 'Fueling and Driving task apps'

    Additionally, Apple will also extend support for third-party navigation app support; however, vehicle-specific support from manufacturers would be needed. If you want to explore the iOS 16, here's a detailed story to guide you through the process of downloading and installing the new iOS 16 developer Beta update on your compatible iPhone.

    Images: Apple

    Comments
    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: apple software news price iOS
    Story first published: Friday, June 10, 2022, 19:31 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 10, 2022

    Best Phones

    Click to comments
    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X