    Is MV Master A Chinese App: Know About Founder, Country & Company Details

    MV Master has become quite popular in India since its launch in 2019. Its use has grown significantly after the TikTok was banned in the country. After banning 59 Chinese apps including TikTok in June, the Indian government has some more Chinese apps in its radar. But now there is a question in people's minds whether MV Master app is a Chinese app and there is curiosity about how safe it is to use.

    Is MV Master A Chinese App

     

    What Is MV Master?

    MV Master is a video editor app that allows you to create short videos and use them on various social media platforms. With the help of this app, we can create videos by adding any songs with different photos.

    MV Master Is From Which Country?

    MV Master App short video editing app was launched in 2019 by Kwai, a Chinese based technology company which is known as Tencent-backed company. The CEO and co-founder of Kwai is Su Hua Cheng Yixiao who created this short video app.

    Is MV Master Banned In India?

    The app is still in the Play Store. Since the government has not yet officially announced anything. It is known that the users of this short video editor app are 60 million out of which 50 million are Indians. However, before using the app, it is better to read all the privacy policies well.

    Story first published: Wednesday, July 29, 2020, 16:30 [IST]
