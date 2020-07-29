ENGLISH

    Is Videoder A Chinese App: Know About Founder, Country & Company Details

    Thousands of questions have been running through people's minds since the Indian Government announced that it would ban some Chinese apps in the coming days. However, the Videoder app is made in India and can be used safely. Videoder is a video downloader application that has 40 million users. Let's take a look at the Videoder app, what is it used for, and how to install it?

    Is Videoder A Chinese App

     

    What Is Videoder?

    Videoder is a completely India-based application that allows users to download various videos and music for free from YouTube and other social media platforms. With the help of which videos can be viewed offline. According to the company, the app has more than 40 million users. It allows you to download your favorite videos directly from platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

    Videoder Founder & How To Install

    Rahul Verma is the CEO of the Videoder, he created this application in 2013 when he was in college. However, you cannot download this app directly from the Play Store. To use the app, you need to search from Google and download it. However, it is not currently available for iOS device users. The company said that iOS users will soon be able to download videos from different sites through the Videoder site.

    Read More About: app news
    Story first published: Wednesday, July 29, 2020, 18:12 [IST]
