Krishna Janmashtami 2021: How To Send Janmashtami Wishes, Messages, And Stickers On WhatsApp

Krishna Janmashtami is celebrated on the occasion of the birthday of Lord Krishna. This year it is being celebrated on 30th August (today) and sending greetings of every festival through social media platforms has become a trend now. Although the ongoing pandemic is one of the obstacles for all of us, for that, we are now celebrating every festival in our house.

WhatsApp is the most used social media platform when it comes to sending messages, wishes, and stickers. Below here check how to send Janmashtami wishes, messages, and stickers via WhatsApp.

How To Send Janmashtami Stickers On WhatsApp

Step 1: Open any WhatsApp chat and click on the sticker icon on the chat bar and head over to the '+' sign.

Step 2: Now, scroll down to and select 'Get More Stickers'.

Step 3: You will be redirected to the Google Play Store, where you need to search for Krishna Janmashtami WhatsApp stickers.

Step 4: Now, launch the stickers app and download it. Then, it will automatically be available on WhatsApp.

How To Send Custom Krishna Janmashtami Stickers On WhatsApp?

Alongside, you can also make custom stickers with your photos. For that, you need to download the 'Sticker Make for WhatsApp' or 'Sticker.ly' app from the Play Store or Apple's App Store. Now, follow these steps:

Step 1: Open the 'Sticker.ly' app and click on the 'create new pack' option.

Step 2: Then give a name to the pack and click on 'Add stickers' to make the sticker with the photo of your choice. You can also add a caption as well. However, you have to make a minimum of three stickers in a pack to add the stickers to WhatsApp.

Step 3: Finally, you can add the sticker to WhatsApp.

How To Send Janmashtami Wishes And Images On WhatsApp

You can also find Janmashtami quotes and images on Google that can easily be downloaded and you can send to your loved ones. Moreover, there are several third-party apps in the Google Play Store or Apple's App store from there you can download Janmashtami images for WhatsApp.

