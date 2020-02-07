Just In
List Of Five Best Safety Gadgets And Apps For Women Safety
Technology is playing a major role when it comes to safety especially when it comes to a women safety issue in our country. Many companies came up with new technologies which can help women keeping themself safe. There is apps, wearable devices, GPS trackers and many others.
In this article, we have included a list of apps and gadgets which will act as a security guard for the woman and protecting them in the worst-case scenario.
Five Best Safety Gadgets And Apps For Women Safety
bSafe
bSafe is a personal safety app which creates a ‘social safety network' of individuals who gets a notification in case of an emergency or in situations where the user feels unsafe.
The app provides an alarm which sends the exact location and audio-video of the surrounding areas to the contact previously selected the user. The app sets a timer that will automatically send an alarm to friends if the user fails to return in time to turn off the alarm. It is also capable of initiating a fake call into their phone if they want an interruption.
My safety Pin
SafetyPin app works like a secure guide which will suggest users take the best and safest route. While reaching an unsafe location, the app sends alerts to the user and you can invite family or friends to track you.
This app discriminates the safety of an area using various parameters like public transport, visibility, security, and more.
Letstrack
Letstrack is a vehicle security system along with an app. Users can equip this device on their vehicle and connect it with their smartphone. Letstrack offering features like connectivity in rural areas, real-time tracking, 24-hour history, provide zone alerts, and the most important SOS alarm.
Safelet
It is a wearable device which comes with two buttons on the side that can be used to send a message or contact friends and family. Besides, it also syncs with the user's smartphone to start audio recording. In case of an unsafe situation, the concerned member who receives the alert can immediately dial the emergency number available within the app.
Eyewatch SOS for Women
The smartphone app is capable of capturing audio and video of the user's surroundings and sends it to the registered contacts along with an alert message. The app is said to work with high location accuracy, function without GPRS and safety confirmation feature. On reaching the location safely the user can inform their near ones by pressing the I am Safe button. It is available on the Google Play Store and iTunes.
